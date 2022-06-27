The ACBL, a summer tradition of more than 100 years, is no more

It was a great run.

The Atlantic County Baseball League, which was said to have begun in 1885, was a summer staple for players and fans. But conflicts arose last year after a first-year organization, the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League, took away most of the ACBL teams.

Only two teams remained in that league — the Margate Hurricanes and Hammonton, and one or both of those ball clubs had made it to 26 of the previous 35 championship series. Both teams played an 18-game season in 2021, facing only each other in a setup that at least kept the ACBL going.

This year, though, the Hurricanes, short on players, were forced to disband, and Hammonton joined the SJSSBL.

Once one of the highlights of summer in the region, the ACBL is no more.

"It's a shame," ACBL President and longtime Hurricanes coach Yogi Hiltner said last week.

The Hurricanes have won 25 ACBL titles, including in 2021.

"We had a long run, but my team was starting to get a little older and had families and moved away" Hiltner said. "So, our team was really short and we dropped (out of the league). Hammonton went into that other league. So, that was it.

"Margate will go down in history as a strong influence in this area in the last 45 years."

When the SJSSBL formed last year, it took away from the ACBL the Margate Green Wave (now the South Jersey Surf), and squads from Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Northfield, Ocean City and Ventnor. Hammonton now plays as the Hot Shots.

The SJSSBL also consists of the Buena Blue Dawgs, the Somers Point Captains, the Ventnor Baysox, the Galloway Mustangs, the Absecon Outlaws, the Egg Harbor City Knights, the Ocean City Water Dogs, the Egg Harbor Township Eagles, the Northfield Cardinals and the Galloway Mustangs.

"It's definitely sad to see the ACBL isn't a thing anymore," said Ed Charlton Jr., a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.

Charlton, who played baseball at St. Augustine Prep and the New Jersey Institute of Technology, played for the Green Wave (2008-10) and the Hurricanes (2016-18). The league helped him grow as a player because he worked with older, experienced players, Charlton said.

"My dad (Ed Charlton Sr.) played in that league for Northfield when he moved down here," the younger Charlton said. "A lot of his friends played in the league. There are a lot of good memories and a lot of good, local people who played in that league. It's sad to see it go, but sometimes things happen. Hopefully, the change is for the good. I don't want to bash anything right now. The ACBL is not a thing, and this new league is around. I hope it does well, and I hope it brings everything that was promised with it."

Ties to both leagues

Joe Bunting, who coached the Cardinals for nine years in the ACBL and played in the league for eight, is president of the SJSSBL and owner of Bunting Family Pharmacy in Northfield. He now coaches the Cardinals in the SJSSBL.

Last year, Bunting told The Press he had invested a “decent amount” of his own money into the new league to help cut costs. Basically, his investment allowed each player to pay about less than half that of what it cost to join the ACBL. Hiltner said he could not match that, so he could not stop the teams from leaving the ACBL.

"He paid for them," said Hiltner, who was born and raised in Margate and served as president of the ACBL since 1980.

"We had a great run," added Hiltner, who when asked his age replied, "I'm just old. I'm not getting younger. I miss it, It really is a shame. … My thoughts aren't the best of the person who did this. That'll never change, but he must have had a good reason."

Hiltner said that when Hammonton moved to the SJSSBL, Margate was not allowed to enter the league, saying maybe the new league did not want to play his team. But Bunting said Thursday that Margate never extended an official request to join the SJSBBL.

"That's 100% not accurate," Bunting said of Hiltner's claim "Yogi Hiltner has never once called or asked anything about this league. So, I don't know how he can say Margate was not allowed in this league."

The conflicts have caused some tension and disagreements, but Bunting said he did not want to comment about the past, preferring to focus on building the SJSSBL into the best baseball league in the state.

The SJSSBL has 11 teams and is looking to add three more next season. The league is off to a nice start this season with the Surf (6-1) in first place as of Thursday.

Longtime fans

"It was a staple in the area," Hiltner said of the ACBL. "People liked it. People miss it. Margate and Hammonton were basically the mainstays of it. Two of the powers. Some people didn't like that. Money talks."

Ed Shakespeare attended its games for about 10 years. He lives in Lavallette, Ocean County, but has friends in the Margate area and regularly drove down to watch ACBL games, mainly ones with the Hurricanes. He noted Hiltner had a great setup that he enjoyed: the food, the scoreboard, the public address announcer.

"It's really nice baseball," said Shakespeare, noting how Hiltner would talk to fans between innings and pitches, send kids to retrieve foul balls and keep an eye on the concession stand to make sure everything was running smoothly. "He was like a multitasker. They had good crowds. Everyone, even the players, were just out for a nice game and enjoyed the evening.

“It is a lot of fun. It is a really nice atmosphere."

Shakespeare wasn't the only one to praise Hiltner.

"What a job (Hiltner did)," Charlton said. "I love Yogi. I know a lot of people do."

For Charlton, Hiltner and Dan Kern Sr., who used to coach Northfield, come to mind when he thinks of the ACBL. He said playing for that Margate team was "more than a summer baseball team, it is like its own little fraternity."

When people see that Margate magnet on a car or that symbol, people know you played for Hiltner, he said.

"I think when people look back at the ACBL, people will think of the great, local baseball that was here for a long time," said Charlton, who noted travel baseball for younger players was not as big when he played in the league as it is today. "So, the ACBL was an unbelievable league for some guys who were getting done playing in their career, maybe a little bit older, and a great league for young guys, like myself when I was in high school."

The ACBL played each summer for more than a century, pausing only during World Wars I and II. Warm nights under the lights where the games were played became a tradition that provided fond memories for fans and players alike.

"You don't go that long without having some kind of legacy," Hiltner said. "It is definitely a powerful one. To see it end is a shame. But it was out of my hands. I had a great run and am happy with it. Not with the way it ended, but happy with the run we had."

Hiltner does not see a revival for the ACBL.

"These other teams made their bed, and they seem to be enjoying it," Hiltner said. "It may be more competitive now since Margate is out, but I am alright with it. We had great success.

"Sometimes, all good things have to end. Here it is."

But Shakespeare, who attended games last summer even when the league was down to just two teams, remains hopeful it will return, even as the SJSSBL continues to grow.

"I hope it can be revived," he said. "I miss it a lot. I enjoyed it. It’s a shame to lose something like that."

Added Charlton: "I don't know if the ACBL will ever come back or if it is a thing of the past. If it is a thing of the past, I hope this new league is run the right way and run fair. I hope it prospers and does well."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

