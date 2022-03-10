Ten Ospreys earn All-Metro Region for indoor track

Ten Stockton University track & field competitors earned All-Metro Region honors for the indoor season from the United States Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association on Thursday. To qualify, competitors had to post a mark that ranked in the top five in the region in an individual event or top three in a relay.

Seniors Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township) and Keith Holland both collected their second all-region honor, in the weight throw and pole vault, respectively. Freshman Carson Latham earned his first all-region selections in both the 60- and 200-meter dash.

Freshman Eric Ackerman and senior Will Gross received all-region nods for the 3,000-meter run and shot put, respectively. Ackerman and Gross were all-region for the first time.

Five members of the Stockton women’s team qualified for All-Metro Region, led by Susann Foley, with her third career all-region accolade in the high jump, and Jeanmarie Harvey, with her second all-region in the pole vault.

Shahyan Abraham earned all-region in the weight throw and shot put. Abraham was joined by freshman Ashanae Morrison in the triple jump and Lauren Preston in the pole vault. All three were all-region for the first time in their careers.

Wan ranked second in the Metro Region and 19th nationally in the weight throw. His toss of 17.96 meters broke his own school record and qualified him for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships. Holland, a seven-time New Jersey Athletic Conference champion, ranked first in the region with a height of 4.71 meters in the pole vault.

Latham had a big first collegiate season, setting school records in the 60-meter dash (6.96 seconds) and 200 (22.31). He placed fourth in the region in both events. Latham became the first Osprey to ever run the 60 below seven seconds.

Ackerman broke the school record in the 3,000 meters by more than 15 seconds (8:31.92) ranking second in the region. Gross set a new personal best of 15.01 meters in the shot put, which placed him fifth in the Metro Region.

Preston had the best height in the region in the pole vault, 3.55 meters. Harvey was third in the region with a height of 3.35 meters. Foley tied her career best of 1.65 meters in the high jump, which was good for second in the Metro Region. The height gave Foley her second straight win at the AARTFC Championships in the event.

Abraham ranked fourth in both the weight throw (15.61m) and shot put (12.64m), with personal-best throws in each event. Morrison earned her first all-region honor in the triple jump with a leap of 10.78 meters for fifth place in the region.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.