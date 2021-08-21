Tarbotton NWBP Around The Island Row will be Tuesday morning

The 46th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row is set to start at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the Hereford Inlet.
The 20-mile counter-clockwise race for doubles crews will begin with a floating start at 1st and Surf avenues and go nearly a full circuit of Wildwood island, ending at 15th Avenue beach in North Wildwood.
The Around The Island Row was one of the few area lifeguard events held last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is held in the morning instead of the evening and doesn't draw a large crowd.
Wildwood Crest's Darrick Kobierowski and Terry McGovern won for the fifth time in 2020 with a time of 2 hours, 36 minutes, 55 seconds. Kobierowski and McGovern also won from 2014-16 and 2018.
Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey were second last year in 2:39.04 and the alumni crew of Carl Smallwood Jr. (Margate) and B.J. Fox (Longport) finished third in 2:39.55.
Ventnor's Brett Hanson and Doug Davis won in 2:37.24 in 2019, and Kobierowski and McGovern were second in 2:38.00.
Hanson rowed with Atlantic City's Kyle Deroo last year and they finished fourth.
The race goes through the Hereford Inlet into the intra-coastal waters of the island to the bottom of Wildwood at the Cold Spring Inlet. Following the final turn, the crews do the last seven miles in the ocean through Wildwood Crest, Wildwood and North Wildwood. The finish line is in the water at 15th Avenue.
The event honors the late Tarbotton, who started the race in 1976 as a member of the North Wildwood City Council.
GALLERY: The 44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around the Island Row
