Taj Thweatt transferring to Coastal Carolina from West Virginia

It was about opportunity for Taj Thweatt.

Thweatt will continue his basketball career at Coastal Carolina University, an NCAA Division I program in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The 2020 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

The decision came after he entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 3.

Thweatt transferred from West Virginia after playing just 12 games in fewer than two full seasons. He played nine games as a freshman in 2020-21, averaging 2.6 minutes. Thweatt played in three games this season, averaging 3.3 minutes.

"I realized I needed to play, and I wanted to be a part of a team where I'm on the court, and they need me," Thweatt said in a telephone interview Friday. "Don't get me wrong: West Virginia is a great program, great staff. Love my teammates, but I had to do what was best for me.

"I just know what I'm capable of, and I just didn't want to be sitting on the bench."

The Mountaineers, who had a 15-player roster before Thweatt's transfer, are 13-2 under coach Bob Huggins. Thweatt last appeared in a game in West Virginia's win against Radford on Dec. 4.