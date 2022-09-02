Sydney Williams scores lone goal, Stockton edges St. Joseph Long Island

Sydney Williams scored in the sixth minute to lead the Stockton University women's soccer team to a season-opening 1-0 victory over St. Joseph's Long Island (New York) in a nonconference game Thursday.

Williams is a Millville High School graduate.

After she scored, the Ospreys' defense impressed the rest of the game. St. Joseph had just one shot and was unable to create much offense. Stockton had 13 shots, including six in the first half. Stockton hit the crossbar twice Thursday.

Sophomore Megan Brady earned her first career shutout without making a save.

Stockton was ranked fourth in the New Jersey Athletic Conference preseason poll voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches. Last season, the Ospreys went 15-6-3, captured the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship and advanced to the NJAC Tournament semifinals.

The Ospreys will host the Stockton Classic this weekend at the turf field on Pomona Road due to the ongoing construction at G. Larry James Stadium. Stockton will play Albright at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and nationally ranked Scranton at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Men's soccer: Senior Paul Bechtelheimer (St. Augustine Prep) and freshman Mohammed Bangoura each scored in the second half to lead Stockton to a 2-0 season-opening victory over Ursinus.

After a scoreless first half, Peter Kozlej earned a corner kick and sent it into the box, and Bechtelheimer scored on a header in the 49th minute. Twenty-seven minutes later, Bangoura scored off an assist from Brendan Deal.

The Ospreys' Liam Brett made four saves, including one on a free kick with 29 seconds left. The shutout was the first of his career. Peter Schoenberg made six saves for the Bears.

Stockton outshot Ursinus 11-10.

The Ospreys will play Roanoke at 6 p.m. Saturday as part of the Roanoke Invitational in Virginia.

Field hockey: Stockton scored twice in the fourth quarter to earn a 4-2 victory over Arcadia to open its season. Jamilyn Hawkins (Pinelands Regional) scored once and had an assist.

Early in the first quarter, Hawkins opened the scoring off an assist from Kallie Green, who transferred after three seasons from SUNY Cortland. But the Knights scored the next two goals and took a 2-1 lead.

Late in the third quarter, Kirsten Bailey scored off an assist from Alexandria Palumbo to tie the game 2-2. It was Bailey's first career goal. In the fourth quarter, Palumbo scored off an assist from Ameera Bilgrami to give the Ospreys a 3-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Bilgrami scored off an assist from Hawkins that capped the scoring.

The Knights earned two penalty corners in the final three minutes but did not capitalize on the opportunities. Stockton's Kylie Mitchell made three saves. The Ospreys outshot Arcadia 13-5.

Stockton will play Salisbury at home at noon Saturday. Salisbury is ranked 12th in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Coaches Poll.