Sydney Williams scores early, Stockton defeats Albright: Roundup

Sydney Williams scored a goal in the first half Saturday to lead the Stockton University women's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Albright in a Stockton Classic game at the turf field on Pomona Road in Galloway Township.

The Millville High School graduate and senior standout scored off an assist from Allie Magas in the fifth minutes to give the Ospreys a 1-0 lead. Stockton (2-0) outshot Albright 13-3 in the first half, including three shots from Williams.

The Ospreys added nine more shots in the second half. Riley Finnegan scored in the 63rd minute to cap the scoring. Albright did not have a shot in the last 45 minutes. Williams finished with six shots, including two off the crossbar.

Megan Brady made one save for Stockton, which will play the University of Scranton at 5 p.m. Sunday to close out the Classic.

McKenna Levan made seven saves for Alright (1-1). Alexis Solt made three.

Field hockey: Stockton lost 7-0 to Salisbury, which is is ranked 12th in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Coaches Poll.

Salisbury improved to 2-0, while the Ospreys fell to 1-1.

Salisbury led 1-0 after the first quarter but scored four goals in the second to take a 4-0 lead into halftime. Salisbury scored twice in the third quarter to cap the scoring. McKenna Horner led Salisbury with two goals. Mackenzie Peacock made two saves.

Salisbury outshot Stockton 22-5.

Kylie Mitchell made six saves for the Ospreys.

Women's volleyball: The Ospreys lost 3-1 to Haverford College in their second match at the Haverford Invitational. Set scores were 20-25, 23-25, 25-18, 24-26.

The Ospreys also lost 3-1 to Elizabethtown College in the first match Friday.

In Saturday's match, Haley Green led the Ospreys (0-2) with 19 kills. Kate Louer added 11 kills and six digs. Molly Eng had a team-high 17 digs to go with six assists and three aces. Aubrey Rentzel finished with a team-leading 26 assists to go with eight digs and five aces. Regan Mendick added 20 assists and four digs. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) finished with eight kills.

Eliana Brown had 15 kills for Haverford (2-1). Kayla Chu added 24 assists.

In Friday's match, Green finished with 13 kills. Rentzel and Mendick added 19 and 13 assists, respectively. Eng had a team-high 13 digs. Mendick had nine digs, while Rentzel and Louer each had eight.