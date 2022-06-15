 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIFEGUARD RACES

Swift and Granese win Brennan McCann row

Longport lifeguard races

Atlantic City's Vince Granese heads out into the water for the singles row event July 6, 2018 at the Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races.

 Press Archives

The crew of John Swift and Vince Granese won the first Brennan McCann Masters Row of the season on Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Upper Township.

Swift, a Margate Beach Patrol alumnus, and Granese, an Atlantic City lifeguard, won the 3.1-mile row in 35 minutes, 31 seconds.

The Wildwood Crest crew of Terry McGovern and Jake Klecko took second in 35:46 and the Ventnor Beach Patrol alumni crew of Kevin Prendergast and Tom Sher was third in 36:13. The row had nine crews.

The race went through the intra-coastal waters of Seaview Harbor, Longport and Margate, and back.

The next Brennan McCann row is at 7:30 a.m. July 9 at Seaview Harbor beach.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

