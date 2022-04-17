Swedlund sets point record, Ospreys dominate Rosemont

Luc Swedlund became the Stockton University men’s lacrosse team’s all-time leading point scorer Saturday as the Ospreys overpowered visiting Rosemont College 29-3 in Galloway Township.

Swedlund scored four goals and had two assists for six points, and he broke the Ospreys' point record of 288 set by Nick Bologna (2012-15).

Swedlund scored all four of his goals in the first quarter, as Stockton went up 8-0. He tied the career mark with his third goal and broke the record with his 289th point on an assist of a goal by Sean Haddock with under eight minutes left in the first quarter. Swedlund now has 291 points.

Stockton improved to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the Coastal States Athletic Conference. Rosemont dropped to 7-8 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

Connor Albrecht and Chase Mendyk (Lower Cape May Regional H.S.) each scored three goals, and Dante Poli, Colin Hopkins, Robbie O’Brien and Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City) each added two. Stockton goalie Eric Lindskog made three saves in the first half, and freshman Matt Rotola had six saves in the second half.

Softball: The Ospreys swept a doubleheader against visiting New Jersey City by winning the second game 8-0 in the fifth inning on the eight-run rule. The Ospreys won the first game 9-0 in six innings.

The two wins put Stockton at 15-13 overall and 4-6 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The Gothic Knights fell to 9-18 on the year and 1-9 in the conference.

Stockton had nine hits in the second game and allowed two hits. Vanessa Tancini went 2 for 2 with a two-run double and an inside the park homer. She sliced the ball into the left field corner on the homer and raced around the bases. Gracie Meyer went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, and Jenna Patterson added an RBI double. Michaela Luyber also doubled.

Winning pitcher Nerina Tramp (3-2) went four innings, allowed one hit, struck out three and walked two. Stevie Unger worked the fifth inning.

Baseball: The Ospreys were swept by visiting William Paterson University, losing the second game 15-1 in nine innings. Stockton lost the first game 11-6.

The two losses dropped Stockton to 13-16-1 on the year and 4-6 NJAC. The Pioneers improved to 21-9 and 6-3.

Dan Carter went 5 for 6 with three RBIs for Paterson in the second game. The Ospreys managed nine hits, including three by Thomas Elgrim and two each by Luke Fabrizzi and Jordan Nitti. Stockton scored first as Nitti tripled in the third inning and scored on Dominic Meleo’s sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. The Pioneers led 8-1 after eight innings and scored seven runs in the top of the ninth.

Track and field: The Stockton men’s team finished second out of 13 teams and the Ospreys women’s team placed fifth out of 11 teams at the Bill Butler Invitational on Saturday at West Chester University.

Stockton swept the pole vault events as Keith Holland won for the men (4.85 meters) and Lauren Preston took first place for the women (3.50m).

Stockton’s William Gross took second in the shot put (14.64m) and second in the discus (42.34m). James Ricciardi was second in the 400 hurdles in 59.39.

Mike Carfagno (Egg Harbor Township) finished third in the shot put (13.93m), third in the discus (40.68m) and fourth in the hammer throw (37.44m). Clayton Engle was third in the 1,500 in 4:02.07, and Joseph deBeaumont placed third in the 800 in 1:59.10.

Aidan Burns finished fourth out of 41 runners in the 100 meters (11.30) and fourth out of 48 runners in the 200 (22.94).

Shahyan Abraham placed second for the Stockton women in the shot put (12.62m), fourth in the discus (36.28m) and fourth in the hammer throw (37.83m). Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Township) placed second in the women’s high jump on a tiebreaker at the top height (1.52m). Jenna Vigorito finished third in the discus (36.31m).

Marlee Tharp (Pinelands Regional) was second in the women’s 1,500 in 5:06.19. Jeanmarie Harvey finished third in the women’s pole vault (3.20m).

Larry Ellis Invitational: Some of the Stockton athletes competed at the Larry Ellis event at Princeton University. Cooper Knorr broke a school record in the men’s 1,500. Knorr finished eighth out of 39 runners in 3:54.71.

