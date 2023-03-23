Stockton University’s Luc Swedlund scored six goals Wednesday to lead the host Ospreys men’s lacrosse team to a 20-13 win over Eastern University in Galloway Township. Stockton led 8-2 after the first quarter and 14-5 at halftime.
Dante Poli scored the first of his four goals to make it 1-0. Following a score by Eastern, Stockton (6-2) reeled off five straight goals to make it 6-1. Swedlund scored twice during the run, and Poli, Colin Hopkins and Reegan Capozzoli each had one goal.
Hopkins and Capozzoli both finished with two goals, and the Ospreys got one apiece from Tyler Horvath, Sean Haddock, Ethan Fought, Stanley Kolimago, Hayden Smallwood (an Ocean City graduate) and Steven Woolery.
Goalie Colin Bernstein made 11 saves for the win. Ethan Myers had 18 saves for Eastern (3-5) in more than 58 minutes of play. Eastern substitute goalie Connor Evans had no saves in the last minute and 39 seconds.
