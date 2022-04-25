Swedlund earns CSAC Player of the Week

Stockton University senior men's lacrosse player Luc Swedlund was chosen the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday for his three-game effort for the week of April 18-24.

It was the second time this season that he selected for the award.

Swedlund scored 15 goals and added four assists for 19 points in a 3-0 week for the Ospreys. He started off with a five-goal performance against Cairn University (a 26-1 win). He had six goals and two assists for eight points in a 21-10 victory over Arcadia University. Swedlund broke the 300-point mark for his career during the Arcadia game, becoming the first Stockton lacrosse player ever to achieve that milestone.

Swedlund finished up by scoring four goals with two assists for six points in a 24-2 win over Keystone College. The victory extended Stockton’s current winning streak to 10 games.

Swedlund leads the CSAC this season in goals (60) and goals per game (4.29). He’s third in the conference in points (72) and points per game (5.14). As of the last NCAA statistical report on April 21, Swedlund was tied for sixth in NCAA Division III in goals per game and tied for 11th in goals.

Stockton (12-2 overall and 5-0 CSAC) will finish up the regular season with road games at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bryn Athyn and at 4 p.m. Thursday against Eastern. The CSAC Tournament begins on May 3, and Stockton is the No. 1 seed.

