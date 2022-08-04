Surf wins second straight SJSSBL title

BUENA — Monny Strickland reacted right away Thursday.

So did his teammates.

Strickland crushed a solo home run to lead the top-seeded South Jersey Surf to a 14-7 victory over the second-seeded Buena Blue Dawgs and the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League title at Bruno Melini Park.

Strickland’s homer gave the Surf a 6-5 lead. The Egg Harbor Township High School and Rowan University graduate motioned to his bench as soon as the ball hit the bat, and his teammates greeted him at home plate.

"I looked straight to the dugout because I knew it," Strickland said. "I fired my guys up. They fired me up. We just didn't look back from there. … It was a big spot. I love those moments."

The Surf, who won the league championship for the second straight season, scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning. Thursday was the fourth game in a best-of-five series.

The Surf won three straight after dropping Game 1 on Monday, including a 10-0 win Wednesday in Game 3.

"We were down, but like I said (Wednesday), when you are hitting the ball hard you have a lot of confidence," said Strickland, who did not play in the SJSSBL in 2021 as he played in the Tri-County League and with the Margate Hurricanes of the since-defunct Atlantic County Baseball League. He wanted to remain local this summer.

"This is my first year with the team. I love it. I absolutely love it. I had so much fun this year. Roll Surf, baby!"

Mainland Regional graduate Logan Petty played with the Surf in 2021.

Winning back-to-back titles was special for him.

"It was a very solid year," said Petty, noting the team added a lot of new faces. "It's a surreal feeling. It was a really fun year this year."

Petty homered in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 7-5. Jack Heineman was hit by a pitch and later scored. Kevin Foreman then singled and scored. Dante DiPalma hit an RBI single. Eric Fitzgerald drew a walk with bases loaded that made the score 9-5. Caden Dulin hit a grand slam that extended the lead to 13-5.

Petty, a rising junior at Arcadia University, hit an RBI double to make the score 14-5.

"I knew I had to come up big and be a leadoff guy there," Petty said. "We were only up one (run at the start of the seventh inning), and we knew one run was not enough to beat them. I was able to put a good swing on it, put a good bat together and be able to hit a homer."

In the top of the first inning, the Surf's Foreman was hit by a pitch to start the game. Strickland walked, and Dante DiPalma singled. With bases loaded and no outs, Fitzgerald and Dulin walked to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Jimmy Pasquale then hit a two-run single that extended the lead to 4-0.

In the bottom half, Buena’s Luis Sauri walked and Alexi Colon hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 4-2. In the second, Auggie Uzdanovics doubled and scored on a wild pitch to make the score 4-3.

Jake Guglielmi hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third that gave the Blue Dawgs a 5-4 lead.

It started raining in the sixth inning.

"They are a really good team and they battled the whole way," Surf coach Jeff Ball said of Buena. "Our team preserved through it and we came out and had quality at-bats at the end of the game and good things happened for us. But not to take anything away from that Buena team. They have some very good players over there."

In the bottom of the seventh, Jack Peacock (St.Augustine Prep) walked, and Uzdanovics doubled him in to cut the Blue Dawgs' deficit to 14-6. Sauri hit an RBI single that capped the scoring. Sauri pitched six innings and struck out eight.

Zach Steiger struck out six to earn the win.

"Buena is very well cached," Ball said. "To go back-to-back, it's tough. You have a bullseye on you all year long. To come out and repeat, it's a great feeling. These players make me look good. They go out there and bust their butts. I just go out there and try to coach them as best as I can. All the players, assistant coaches, it's just a great feeling.

"It's a great feeling to go back-to-back. It's tough to do."