Surf rally in fifth, one win away from SJSSBL title

NORTHFIELD — The South Jersey Surf are one win away from repeating as South Jersey South Shore Baseball League champions.

The top-seeded Surf scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to a 10-0 victory over the second-seeded Buena Blue Dawgs in Game 3 of the SJSSBL best-of-five championship series at Birch Grove Park. The Surf won on the 10-run rule.

Cole Vanderslice pitched a five-inning complete game with five strikeouts. Monny Strickland went 3 for 3, including a solo home run in the first inning. Logan Petty went 2 for 2, including a grand slam that ended the game.

After losing the first game of the series Monday, the Surf won two straight and took a 2-1 series lead. The two teams will play Game 4 at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bruno Melini Park.

"It was special," Petty said of his game-ending hit. "We came into this series and knew it was going to be a dogfight the entire series. I've been seeing the ball super well all series. I was just happy I could help the team."

Petty is a Mainland Regional High School graduate and rising junior at Arcadia University in Pennsylvania. Petty drew a walk in the third inning, then doubled and scored and homered in the fifth as the team batted around during the rally.

"This was huge," Petty added. "Game 1, (Buena's) Denny Brady pitched a great game and he put his team on his back with a home run in the seventh (inning on Monday). We knew we had to bounce back."

Vanderslice agreed.

"We like to say the Surf never lose two in a row," the 2019 St. Augustine Prep graduate and rising senior at Villanova University said. "I don't think we have lost two in a row. It was a good way to bounce back, but we still have to finish the job."

In the bottom of the fifth, Antonio Caraballo reached on an error to start the inning for the Surf. Petty doubled to put two runners on with no outs. Fellow Mainland graduate Nick Atohi hit a two-run single that made the score 3-0. He advanced to second on the throw home.

Kevin Foreman walked, and Strickland singled to left to load the bases. Dante DiPalma then walked to score Atohi that made the lead 4-0. With no outs, Eric Fitzgerald hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Foreman. Caden Dulin then walked to load the bases, and Jimmy Pasquale drew a bases loaded walk to score Strickland.

"It was good," said Strickland, an Egg Harbor Township High School and Rowan University graduate. "We needed that. We got off to a little bit of a slow start in the first two games, so getting on in the first inning uplifted the guys."

Added Vanderslice: "That's how it works. The bats get hot, and the team starts building off each other. It turned out to be a great win in five innings and we saved some energy for (Thursday)."

Buena left two runners stranded in each the first and second and innings. The Blue Dawgs also stranded one each in the third and fourth. Buena had four hits and drew four walks, so the opportunities were there. But Vanderslice and the Surf defense played great, including turning two double plays.

"It was a good day all around," Vanderslice said. "I got into a couple jams early, but I was able to pitch out of it because I have guys behind me I trust and will make the plays. It makes it easier to pitch when I have the guys behind me."

Luis Sauri went 2 for 3 for Buena. Auggie Uzdanovics doubled and singled. Andrew Slade struck out one in the loss. He kept the game close until the fifth and was taken out of the game after Atohi's two-run single.

"I tip my hat to him because he battled," Strickland said of Slade.

"We are looking to close it out (Thursday)," Strickland said. "We just have to keep hitting hard."