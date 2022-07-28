Surf, Buena meet in S.J. South Shore baseball finals next week

The South Jersey Surf and the Buena Blue Dawgs meet next week starting Monday in the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League championship series.
The series is best-of-five from Monday through Friday, weather permitting.
The two teams met in the SJSSBL championship series last year and the Surf won 3-1.
The Surf, the top seed, will host the second-seeded Blue Dawgs at 7 p.m. at Birch Grove Park in Northfield on Monday in game one, on Wednesday in game three, and on Friday, if necessary, in game five. The Blue Dawgs will host the Surf at 7:30 p.m. at Bruno Melini Park in Buena on Tuesday, and on Thursday, if necessary.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
