Surf, Buena meet in S.J. South Shore baseball finals next week

The Surf, the top seed, will host the second-seeded Blue Dawgs at 7 p.m. at Birch Grove Park in Northfield on Monday in game one, on Wednesday in game three, and on Friday, if necessary, in game five. The Blue Dawgs will host the Surf at 7:30 p.m. at Bruno Melini Park in Buena on Tuesday, and on Thursday, if necessary.