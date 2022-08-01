Surf, Blue Dawgs to meet in SJSSBL finals rematch

The South Jersey Surf and the Buena Blue Dawgs will once again play for the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League championship.

The Surf wil host the Blue Dawgs at 7 p.m. Monday at Birch Grove Park in Northfield in Game 1 of a best-of-five final series.

The two teams met in the SJSSBL finals last year in the new league’s first season, and the Surf won the series three games to one.

The top-seeded Surf went 18-3 in this year’s regular season, and the Blue Dawgs were 15-6. Second-seeded Buena beat the Surf in two of their three regular-season meetings.

Buena beat Ocean City 2-0 in a best-of-three quarterfinal series and defeated Absecon 2-0 in a best-of-three semifinal. The Surf beat Northfield 2-0 in their semifinal series.

The best-of-five final will continue through Friday, weather permitting. Game 2 will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bruno Melini Park in Buena. Game 3 will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Birch Grove Park. If necessary, they will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Melini Park and at 7 p.m. Friday at Birch Grove Park.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Surf manager Jeff Ball said. “It’s just going to be a good series, and I think it will go five games. We won it last year and we’re looking to repeat. It’s been tough. We’ve had a bullseye on our back all year.”

The Surf have some good hitters, including Caden Dulin, Monny Strickland, Dante DiPalma, Dave Appolonia, Antonio Caraballo (Ball’s son) and Jimmy Pasquale. Leading pitchers include Cole Vanderslice, Carson Denham, Kyle Transue and Matt Steiger. Kevin Foreman and Nick Atohi are also key players.

“It’s all about winning and it’s about scoring runs,” Ball said. “If we can set it up early, our pitchers will be more relaxed. I have a somewhat different team than last year. The majority are local guys.”

The Blue Dawgs have won nine straight, including the four playoff games. They outscored their opponents 29-4 in those four games.

“We expect a hard-fought series, and we’ve been looking forward to it since last year,” Buena manager Jim Kurtz said. “The Surf have a strong team and they’re very well coached. We expect a lot of exciting games.”

Denny Brady, a former minor leaguer in the Los Angeles Angels system, and Dante Coia are leading pitchers for the Blue Dawgs. Brady is one of the top hitters. Other leading batters include Alexi Colon, Jim Kurtz Jr. (son of the coach), brothers Luis and Yani Sauri and Jake Guglielmi. Buena has other good pitchers, including Joey Kurtz (also a son of the coach), Andrew Slade and TJ Cheli. Jay Peacock is a key player.

“I think we’re a balanced team with pitching, defense and hitting,” Coach Kurtz said. “Our lineup is strong from 1 to 10. We have four or five good pitchers, and if it’s five games in a row (with no rainouts) that may be good for us. Defensively we don’t beat ourselves. Denny Brady is hitting about .500, and Alexi Colon is about .480.”