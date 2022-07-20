 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S.J. SOUTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE

Surf, Blue Dawgs, Outlaws advance to semis: SJSSBL roundup

  • 0
sjssbl logo

The top-seeded South Jersey Surf and second-seeded Buena Blue Dawgs each won the second game of their best-of-three series and advanced to the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League semifinals next week.

The Surf (19-3) defeated the eighth-seeded Egg Harbor Township 8-4. The Surf had defeated the Eagles 11-4 on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Blue Dawgs defeated seventh-seeded Ocean City Water Dogs 4-1. Dante Coia pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and allowed just three hits for Buena.

Third-seeded Absecon Outlaws defeated sixth-seeded Hammonton Hot Shots 7-0 on Monday and 8-2 on Tuesday to also earn a spot in the semifinals, which is scheduled for Monday-Wednesday next week.

The fourth-seeded Northfield Cardinals defeated the fifth-seeded Ventnor Bay Sox 12-2 on Monday, but the Bay Sox won 3-1 on Tuesday to force a decisive Game 3, which was played Wednesday night at Birch Grove Park in Northfield.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News