Surf, Blue Dawgs, Outlaws advance to semis: SJSSBL roundup

The top-seeded South Jersey Surf and second-seeded Buena Blue Dawgs each won the second game of their best-of-three series and advanced to the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League semifinals next week.
The Surf (19-3) defeated the eighth-seeded Egg Harbor Township 8-4. The Surf had defeated the Eagles 11-4 on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Blue Dawgs defeated seventh-seeded Ocean City Water Dogs 4-1. Dante Coia pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and allowed just three hits for Buena.
Third-seeded Absecon Outlaws defeated sixth-seeded Hammonton Hot Shots 7-0 on Monday and 8-2 on Tuesday to also earn a spot in the semifinals, which is scheduled for Monday-Wednesday next week.
The fourth-seeded Northfield Cardinals defeated the fifth-seeded Ventnor Bay Sox 12-2 on Monday, but the Bay Sox won 3-1 on Tuesday to force a decisive Game 3, which was played Wednesday night at Birch Grove Park in Northfield.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.