SuperAthalon adds women's division for Monday's event

The 39th annual Cape May Beach Patrol SuperAthalon, a sprint triathlon for top lifeguards, will include a women’s division for the first time Monday.

The race will begin at at 2nd and Beach avenues in Cape May. The 16 men’s competitors take off at 6:30 p.m. The eight women will start five minutes later.

The competitions begin with a 2.3-mile street run on Beach Avenue from 2nd Avenue to Poverty Avenue. The lifeguards then get into surfboats for a 1.5-mile singles row in the ocean in the ocean in the opposite direction, from Poverty Beach to Congress Beach. After a 200-yard run to Cannone Beach, the competitors will do an out-and-back quarter-mile swim that ends with a run from the ocean to the finish line on Cannone Beach.

One male and one female lifeguard from each competing beach patrol are eligible.

Jenna Parker, of Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol, should be a top contender for the women. She won the Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge, another triathlon, in 2014, 2016-17 and 2019. Some outstanding female athletes are entered, including Ventnor’s Stacey Price, Longport’s Kira McCully and Cape May’s Rebecca Luft.