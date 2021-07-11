 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SuperAthalon adds women's division for Monday's event
0 comments

SuperAthalon adds women's division for Monday's event

{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May Beach Patrol Superathlon

Rob Moran of the Cape May Beach Patrol enters the rowing leg of the 2018 Cape May Superathlon. Moran is a three-time Superathlon winner.

 PRESS ARCHIVES

The 39th annual Cape May Beach Patrol SuperAthalon, a sprint triathlon for top lifeguards, will include a women’s division for the first time Monday.

The race will begin at at 2nd and Beach avenues in Cape May. The 16 men’s competitors take off at 6:30 p.m. The eight women will start five minutes later.

The competitions begin with a 2.3-mile street run on Beach Avenue from 2nd Avenue to Poverty Avenue. The lifeguards then get into surfboats for a 1.5-mile singles row in the ocean in the ocean in the opposite direction, from Poverty Beach to Congress Beach. After a 200-yard run to Cannone Beach, the competitors will do an out-and-back quarter-mile swim that ends with a run from the ocean to the finish line on Cannone Beach.

One male and one female lifeguard from each competing beach patrol are eligible.

Jenna Parker, of Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol, should be a top contender for the women. She won the Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge, another triathlon, in 2014, 2016-17 and 2019. Some outstanding female athletes are entered, including Ventnor’s Stacey Price, Longport’s Kira McCully and Cape May’s Rebecca Luft.

Rob Moran, of the host Cape May patrol, is the two-time defending champion and a three-time winner. Moran won in 2019 in 44 minutes, 58.9 seconds, and was first in 2016 and 2018, too.

The event wasn’t held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wildwood’s Patrick Clemens, second in 2019 in 45:42.4, is back, too. Longport’s Tim Schwegman, the winner in 2015 and 2017, also returns. Michael Barrett, of Ocean Beach II, was fourth two years ago and will  compete.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Meet the Mainland pitcher who could be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News