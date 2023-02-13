Isiah Pacheco capped a remarkable rookie season by scoring a touchdown to help the Kansas City Chiefs rally past the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday night in Glendale, Arizona.

Pacheco was the The Press Player of the Year in 2017 and The Press Male Athlete of the Year for 2017-18, his senior year at Vineland High School.

He went on to star at running back for Rutgers University, and the Chiefs chose him in the seventh and final round of the NFL draft in April, the 251st pick overall. He did not become the starting running back until Week 7 but overcame the odds to lead the Chiefs with 830 rushing yards, including five TDs, during the regular season.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old rushed for a game-high 76 yards, including a 1-yard TD.

Following is an NFL transcript of his postgame comments.

On how it feels to be a Super Bowl champion: “You know, it’s a dream come true. It was already written, my grandpa told me. For me, as a rookie, to continue on the task and eliminate distractions going into this game; you can be at your highs and your lows, but for me it was stay level. Sometimes I tend to get a little too excited in getting ready for the game, but today I was able to control that. I was able to stay even and get back to my tasks — my job — so I was able to focus in 100%.”

On what the team changed in the second half: “I’ll say we allowed our personality to show. We came to win and rose as one to the occasion. Eleven guys played their hearts out on that side of the ball, and that’s what it takes — for 11 guys to play their hearts out or the job wouldn’t get done.”

On if the game plan changed in his favor in the second half: “No, It didn’t matter what the scheme was. For me as a player, whatever the coach calls, we’re going to go out there and execute. That’s what it took today for us to eliminate those distractions. It wasn’t in our favor today, but that’s when we all leaned on each other. And we’re all we’ve got — we’re all we need. We continue to preach it in the locker room and just be ourselves.”

On his offensive line’s performance: “That’s when accountability comes into play. We were accountable of one another. For me as a rookie, looking those men in their eyes allowed them to understand that I’m really locked in and I’m focused and do whatever you’ve got to do to get the job done.”

On what it means to him to win a Super Bowl as a seventh-round pick: “It means the absolute world to me. Especially when you write down in your notes what your goals are and then you come back to them. For me, I’m going to come back to them, grab that pen and check them off. We did it, but for me I still feel like there’s more to improve. There’s more to get out there and look on the film to get better at. Just continuously finding ways to get better. I’m satisfied with the win, on my first one, but I’m unsatisfied because I know that there’s more that could’ve been left out there.”

On how energized the team was by Kadarius Toney’s punt return: “When you’ve got guys like that and players that focus on their job and their task so hard. The special teams, it means the world to the coaches because we had mistakes, we’re not perfect. But it’s what we do when we’re on the stage and have the moments like tonight. And Kadarius, the punt return team, they focused on their job. Intense focus the whole way through it, and you see how far that allowed Kadarius to get down the field.”

On what his grandfather told him before the game: “‘Hey, Pa, it’s already written’. He told me straight like that: ‘It’s already written’. For me to look him in his eyes and say ‘yes, sir’. For me to just pray, and I broke down before I got here, two days before I was coming to the Super Bowl because it all hit me. You focus in on your job so hard, eliminating distractions. But sometimes, you tend to focus on your job so hard that you could forget to be human. For me, I had to give back to my family and tell them I'm sorry that I wasn’t there throughout. Even if I wasn’t there texting back all the text messages, I’m just focused on the job. And they know that I have their support, and they support me. Coming from New Jersey, thousands of people watching from New Jersey because Philadelphia’s their team. For me to show how hard I eliminate distractions and focus on the job would allow me to be at my best in the unit.”

On how winning feels compared to what he expected: “It’s soaking in, but it hasn’t hit all the way home yet. I know once I get back to my family again — it was hitting me out there with my family. But, once I get back to them again I know it’s going to really touch me. To be here at this stage, to write it off, to check it off. We’re going to be back.”

On what his offensive line showed him today: “It showed me the accountability. They were accountable to one another, and for me I was accountable to them. I believe in them, I believe in their job. They eliminated distractions and focused on their job 100%. Y’all see the results of the strength, the finish of the end of the drive how hard we work.”

On if there was any doubt he’d finish the game following an injury check: “No sir. If the guy didn’t get a good shot on me I was looking forward to spinning out of that. For me, if I had a little more wind I would’ve probably been on my feet still. Definitely shook it off. I told the trainers I’m good, and I’ll be back in the next plays.”

On what coach Andy Reid means to the team: “Coach, he tells us to be ourselves. Don’t get too high, don’t get too low. You could see tonight we weren’t too high, we weren’t too low. We just stayed right within the pace and believed in one another and believed in the coaches’ scheme and followed the rules. He told us, eliminate the distractions, and if we get turnovers, we’ll be able to win this game.”

On Patrick Mahomes’ performance following his injury: “Patrick, he was good in the second half. He fought so hard and finished the job, and that’s what it’s all about. Finishing the job and showing how accountable we are.”

On he and Skyy Moore dumping the Gatorade on Reid: “The two of us, just two rookies to come in and then dump the Gatorade on Coach. We looked at Juju (Smith-Schuster) and were like, it’s rookie duty today. So we grabbed the Gatorade jug and we took on the rookie duty, but it was a memorable moment for me and Skyy, and I’ll cherish it forever, the rest of my life.”

On how it feels to have started his career with a game at State Farm Stadium and then win the Super Bowl there: “For me, I have to soak it all in. Coming here, scoring my first touchdown as a rookie. Finishing here, with a touchdown as a rookie. I’m just blessed by my brothers. I couldn’t do it without them. Day in and day out, we pushed to get here, we strived for moments like this. Being accountable for one another, it shows for ourselves how much we support each other.”