Summer lifeguard racing schedule kicks off Tuesday

JULY
5: Surf City Beach Patrol Epic Lifeguard Tournament, 6 p.m., 5th Street beach, Surf City
8: Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
8: Cape May County Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Rambler Road beach, Wildwood Crest
9: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
9: T. John Carey Masters Ocean Swim, 10 a.m., 34th Street beach, Ocean City
12: Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
13: USLA Mid Atlantic Regionals (non-craft), 10 a.m., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
14: Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational, 6 p.m., 16th Street beach, Brigantine
15: Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6 p.m., 15th Street beach, North Wildwood
20: USLA Mid Atlantic Regionals (craft), 11 a.m., Long Branch
20: Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational, 6:30 p.m., 34th Street beach, Ocean City
20: Ship Bottom Lifeguard Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race, 6:30 p.m., 19th Street beach, Ship Bottom
22: David J. Kerr Jr., Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:15 p.m., 35th Street beach, Avalon
22: Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, 6:30 p.m., Chelsea Avenue beach, Atlantic City
23: Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 1-Mile Ocean Swim, 11 a.m., 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City
25: Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row, 6 p.m., Deauville Inn, Strathmere, Upper Township
26: USLA Mid Atlantic Junior Lifeguard Regionals, 10 a.m., Grant Avenue beach, Cape May
27: Long Beach Township Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 7 a.m., 68th Street beach, Long Beach Township
27: Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge, 6:30 p.m., St. Pete’s Beach, Cape May Point
29: Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
30: Atlantic City Pageant Swim, 9 a.m., Albany Avenue beach, Atlantic City
30: Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 10-Mile Island Run, 5:45 p.m., 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City
31: South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships, 6 p.m., Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, Ocean City
AUGUST
3: Murph Mile, 6:30 p.m., Philadelphia and Beach avenues, Cape May
4: Tri-Wood Lifeguard Championships, 6 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
5: Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day one), 6 p.m., Barnegat Light
5: Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:30 p.m., Decatur Avenue beach, Margate
6: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
6: Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day two), 6 p.m., Barnegat Light
7: Wildwood Navy Seal Challenge, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
8: South Jersey Paddle Board Championships, 6 p.m., 16th Street beach, Brigantine
10-13: USLA National Championships, Hermosa Beach, California
10: Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor
11: Midsummer Meltdown, 6 p.m., Harvey Cedars
12: South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
19: John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races, 6:30 p.m., Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor
23: North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row, 7 a.m., 1st and Surf avenues, North Wildwood
SEPTEMBER
10: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
DATES TBA
Captain Turner Memorial Swim, 8:30 a.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
Hammer Row, 6:15 p.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
