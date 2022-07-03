 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort
LIFEGUARD RACES SCHEDULE

Summer lifeguard racing schedule kicks off Tuesday

  • 0
080721-pac-spt-margates-43.jpg

The 75th Annual Margate WWII Memorial Lifeguard Races, August 6, 2021.

JULY

5: Surf City Beach Patrol Epic Lifeguard Tournament, 6 p.m., 5th Street beach, Surf City

8: Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport

8: Cape May County Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Rambler Road beach, Wildwood Crest

9: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township

9: T. John Carey Masters Ocean Swim, 10 a.m., 34th Street beach, Ocean City

12: Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport

13: USLA Mid Atlantic Regionals (non-craft), 10 a.m., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

14: Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational, 6 p.m., 16th Street beach, Brigantine

People are also reading…

15: Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6 p.m., 15th Street beach, North Wildwood

20: USLA Mid Atlantic Regionals (craft), 11 a.m., Long Branch

20: Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational, 6:30 p.m., 34th Street beach, Ocean City

20: Ship Bottom Lifeguard Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race, 6:30 p.m., 19th Street beach, Ship Bottom

22: David J. Kerr Jr., Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:15 p.m., 35th Street beach, Avalon

22: Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, 6:30 p.m., Chelsea Avenue beach, Atlantic City

23: Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 1-Mile Ocean Swim, 11 a.m., 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City

25: Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row, 6 p.m., Deauville Inn, Strathmere, Upper Township

26: USLA Mid Atlantic Junior Lifeguard Regionals, 10 a.m., Grant Avenue beach, Cape May

27: Long Beach Township Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 7 a.m., 68th Street beach, Long Beach Township

27: Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge, 6:30 p.m., St. Pete’s Beach, Cape May Point

29: Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood

30: Atlantic City Pageant Swim, 9 a.m., Albany Avenue beach, Atlantic City

30: Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 10-Mile Island Run, 5:45 p.m., 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City

31: South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships, 6 p.m., Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, Ocean City

AUGUST

3: Murph Mile, 6:30 p.m., Philadelphia and Beach avenues, Cape May

4: Tri-Wood Lifeguard Championships, 6 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood

5: Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day one), 6 p.m., Barnegat Light

5: Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:30 p.m., Decatur Avenue beach, Margate

6: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township

6: Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day two), 6 p.m., Barnegat Light

7: Wildwood Navy Seal Challenge, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood

8: South Jersey Paddle Board Championships, 6 p.m., 16th Street beach, Brigantine

10-13: USLA National Championships, Hermosa Beach, California

10: Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor

11: Midsummer Meltdown, 6 p.m., Harvey Cedars

12: South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport

19: John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races, 6:30 p.m., Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor

23: North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row, 7 a.m., 1st and Surf avenues, North Wildwood

SEPTEMBER

10: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township

DATES TBA

Captain Turner Memorial Swim, 8:30 a.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport

Hammer Row, 6:15 p.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News