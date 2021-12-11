Strong first half leads Stockton to fifth straight win, edges Montclair

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — After a strong finish to the first half Saturday, the Stockton University men's basketball team won its fifth straight game with an 89-82 victory over Montclair State.
The Ospreys (9-1) remained undefeated against New Jersey Athletic Conference opponents, having won all five league games this season. The Red Hawks fell to 4-5 (1-4 NJAC).
Three former Cape-Atlantic League standouts are among the headliners for Stockton this season — seniors Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S) and Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) and junior DJ Campbell (Vineland). Flanders scored a team-leading 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Lubrano scored 14 and made three 3-pointers.
The Ospreys led 54-35 at halftime but were outscored 47-35 in the second half.
"It is really important that we got the win (Saturday)," said Lubrano, 22, of Ocean City. "But we didn't play that well in the second half. We had a 19-point lead and only ended up winning by seven points. We have to clean that up and finish in the second half better."
Stockton trailed 8-1 before going on a 9-0 run to take a 10-8 lead. The Ospreys would then share leads with Montclair for about the next nine minutes. Red Hawks senior guard Devin Cooper made a 3-pointer to give his team a 21-17 lead midway through the first half. Irving Callender hit a 3-pointer four minutes later to extend Montclair's led to 27-23.
The Red Hawks did not score again for the next 5 minutes, 13 seconds.
Stockton closed out the first half on a 31-8 run. Flanders was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc in the first half. Lubrano also made three 3s in the opening 20 minutes. Flanders scored 13 in the first half, Lubrano 12.
"That honestly won us the game," Lubrano said. "I'm just happy we came out strong. We play best when we are having fun."
That run provided an important cushion.
"We have a special team full of talent," said Flanders, 22, of Wildwood. "Even the guys who aren't on the court at all times, they push us and make us work hard this year. We push each other every day to get better."
Stockton coach Scott Bittner said the Ospreys have gone on big runs for most of the season and have typically played pretty well with the lead. But that wasn't the case Saturday as Montclair opened the second half by outscoring the Ospreys 31-17 to cut its deficit to 71-66 with 7:27 left.
Montclair's Steven Breeman and Callender each scored a game-high 20. Callender had just seven points at halftime, Breeman scored seven.
"I'll give them credit," Bittner said of Montclair. "They are fairly talented, and pretty young. They just kept playing and playing and playing. Luckily, we have shot makers and guard play (that helped down the stretch)."
Campbell made two crucial shots late in the game, including a 3-pointer with 2:38 left to give Stockton an 82-74 lead. The junior guard made two free throws with 10 seconds left. He finished with nine points and five rebounds, all on defense, and four assists.
Jordan Williams, who finished with 15 points, made a key layup with 1:50 remaining to make Stockton's lead 84-74. He also grabbed four rebounds. Kadian Dawkins scored 16 to go with two rebounds and two assists.
Stockton is averaging 84.1 points per game.
"This year is a special year for our team, especially because two years in a row we came up short on the little things," said Flanders, who added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. "This year, as a team, we are taking it way more serious, and we are connected."
Flanders enjoys playing alongside his former CAL opponents Lubrano and Campbell. The three always talk about representing the CAL and South Jersey, said Flanders, adding that the area "is not very recruited at all. We are happy we are able to be the main guys, and we are just trying to lead and bring everyone along."
"They were all great players in the Cape-Atlantic League," Bittner said. "I find it funny, in a way, that people don't go nuts over over high school basketball down here. Most of the great players (in the area) end up in our league (the NJAC), either on our team or somewhere else."
Men's and women's indoor track: Stockton was one just a few NCAA Division III teams competing in the Seahawk Shootout at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Friday in Staten Island, New York.
The Ospreys had some good performances.
For the women's squad, Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Township H.S.) placed sixth in a field of 15 in the high jump with a personal-best leap of 1.55 meters. Lauren Preston finished third among 18 in the pole vault (3.55). Susann Foley placed fourth among 15 in the high jump (1.60). Jeanmarie Harvey (River Edge/River Dell) tied for sixth in the pole vault (3.25)
For the men's team, Ruben Rojas (Southern Regional) placed ninth in a field of 21 in the weight throw with a personal-best (12.15). Keith Holland finished sixth among 17 in the pole vault (4.40). Ian Santiago placed ninth in a field of 22 in the triple jump (12.51). Freshman Carson Latham placed 12th in a huge field of 64 sprinters in the 60m dash (7.17 seconds).
Harvey, Holland, Preston and Foley all qualified for the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference Championships.
There was no team scoring.
