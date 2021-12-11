Strong first half leads Stockton to fifth straight win, edges Montclair

Campbell made two crucial shots late in the game, including a 3-pointer with 2:38 left to give Stockton an 82-74 lead. The junior guard made two free throws with 10 seconds left. He finished with nine points and five rebounds, all on defense, and four assists.

Jordan Williams, who finished with 15 points, made a key layup with 1:50 remaining to make Stockton's lead 84-74. He also grabbed four rebounds. Kadian Dawkins scored 16 to go with two rebounds and two assists.

Stockton is averaging 84.1 points per game.

"This year is a special year for our team, especially because two years in a row we came up short on the little things," said Flanders, who added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. "This year, as a team, we are taking it way more serious, and we are connected."

Flanders enjoys playing alongside his former CAL opponents Lubrano and Campbell. The three always talk about representing the CAL and South Jersey, said Flanders, adding that the area "is not very recruited at all. We are happy we are able to be the main guys, and we are just trying to lead and bring everyone along."