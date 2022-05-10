Stofkton's Shahyan Abraham named NJAC Field Athlete of the Week

Stockton University junior Shahyan Abraham was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week after a strong performance Sunday and Monday at the conference championships, the college announced Tuesday.

Abraham earned 26 of the Ospreys' 119.5 team points with personal bests in three events. She won the shot put and broke the school record with a throw of 13.52 meters for her first conference title. Abraham moved into 23rd in NCAA Division III this season with the throw.

Abraham also finished second in both the discus (41.40) and hammer throw (46.02). She help Stockton finish third among 10 schools in team scoring. Each of her three events consisted of at least 20 athletes.

Abraham is ranked third in the Metro Region in the shot put, fifth in the discus and sixth in the hammer throw. She qualified for the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Championships in all three events. That competition is set for May 18-19 at Moravian University.

The Stockton men's team also finished third among 10 programs at the conference championships at The College of New Jersey. The Ospreys won two men's and two women's events.

For the men, Keith Holland won his eighth consecutive NJAC title in the pole vault (four indoor and four outdoor) with a throw of 4.90. He is tied for sixth in the event in NCAA Division III. Max Klenk won his first career conference title with a first-place finish in the decathlon (4,659 points).

For the Stockton women, in addition to Abraham's shot put victory, Susann Foley repeated as outdoor conference champion in the high jump (1.65). Overall, it was her third NJAC high jump title, the other having been won during the indoor season.

Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) was second in the men's hammer throw (53.05). Carson Latham, Devante Greene, Ryan Fisher (Barnegat) and Aidan Burns broke their own school record and finished second in the 100 relay (41.99 seconds). Latham also was third in the 200 (21.62). William Gross was second in the shot put (14.81), and Mike Carfagno (EHT) was third (14.33).

Khristina Washington (Hammonton) was third in the women's triple jump (10.60).

Stockton will compete in the Swarthmore Last Chance Meet at 3 p.m. Monday at Swarthmore College.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

