Stockton's varsity eight to row in Dad Vail final Saturday

The Stockton University women's varsity eight finished second in its heat of four boats Friday at the Dad Vail Regatta on the Schuylkill River.

The prestigious event is the largest collegiate regatta in North America.

Stockton's finished in 7 minutes, 3.974 seconds to advance to the finals Saturday afternoon. The boat consisted of Emily Culmone (Ocean City H.S.), Nicole Iatarola, Madelynn Schina, Emily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Alexandra Kazan (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks.

The Ospreys' time was the third fastest out of eight boats in the two heats in the Division III women's varsity heavyweight eight event. Culmone, Iatarola and Alpin were each Mid Atlantic Rowing Conference selections.

Stockton will attempt to medal in the varsity eight Saturday for the second straight year after winning the event in 2021. The Ospreys will row against Simmons, Washington College and Bryn Mawr in the final at 4:20 p.m.

Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional), Allison Reed (Cherry Hill East), Lauren Oleksiak (Ocean City), Kimberly Canelas (ACIT) and coxswain Kelley Mason finished fifth in the women's varsity four in 8:36.970. The event consisted of Division II and III boats.

Men's track and field: Eleven Ospreys earned New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Friday. Freshman standout Carson Latham earned NJAC Rookie of the Year, which highlighted the accolades.

Selections were based on the NJAC Championships held Monday in Ewing Township.

Latham also earned two other all-conference honors. He was named to the second team after helped the 4x100-meter relay place second in the conference championship. Latham was named an honorable mention after placing third in the 200 dash (21.62 seconds).

Keith Holland and Max Klenk each were named to the first team. Devante Greene, Ryan Fisher (Barnegat), Aidan Burns, Joseph Morales, Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township) and William Gross each were selected to the second team. Mike Carfagno (EHT) and Kyle Navalance each earned honorable mentions.

Latham, Greene, Fisher and Burns finished second and broke their own school record in the 4x100 relay (41.99). Wan placed second in the hammer throw (53.05 meters). Gross and Carfagno placed second and third, respectively, in the shot put. Gross' throw was 14.81m, while Carfagno's toss was 14.33m.

Holland won his eighth NJAC fist-team honor after winning the pole vault (4.90m). Klenk won the decathlon (4,659 points). Wan has won six all-conference honors in his career.

