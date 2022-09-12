 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Knights of The Raritan

Stockton's Thomas Trimble wins NJAC Offensive Player of the Week

  • 0

Stockton University freshman Thomas Trimble was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference men’s soccer offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The award was Trimble’s first weekly honor from the NJAC.

Trimble led the Ospreys to a 2-0-1 week for the period from Sept. 5-11, including game-winning goals in both victories. The freshman scored the first two goals of his college career in a 5-0 victory over Stevenson on Saturday.

On Sunday, he scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Whitman College (Washington, D.C.). Trimble took a long lead pass, got behind the defense and sent a shot into the upper left corner in the 17th minute.

Trimble played is each of Stockton’s first six games and started the last two. The Ospreys are 4-1-1, and he leads the team with three goals.

People are also reading…

The Ospreys are 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Trimble headshot

Trimble
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News