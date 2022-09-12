Stockton's Thomas Trimble wins NJAC Offensive Player of the Week

Stockton University freshman Thomas Trimble was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference men’s soccer offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The award was Trimble’s first weekly honor from the NJAC.
Trimble led the Ospreys to a 2-0-1 week for the period from Sept. 5-11, including game-winning goals in both victories. The freshman scored the first two goals of his college career in a 5-0 victory over Stevenson on Saturday.
On Sunday, he scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Whitman College (Washington, D.C.). Trimble took a long lead pass, got behind the defense and sent a shot into the upper left corner in the 17th minute.
Trimble played is each of Stockton’s first six games and started the last two. The Ospreys are 4-1-1, and he leads the team with three goals.
The Ospreys are 3-0-1 in their last four games.
