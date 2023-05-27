Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Stockton University teammates Shahyan Abraham and Kayla Kass competed in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York.

Abraham broke her own school record in the shot put with a throw of 13.80 meters. Her toss was 13th best in a field of 22 athletes. It came on her third and final attempt and was the the last career throw for the senior.

Kass placed 19th in the 800-meter run. The freshman finished in 2 minutes, 13.72 seconds.

Kass and Abraham each qualified for the meet by ranking in the top 20 in the nation in their events. Abraham made her second national meet appearance, having competed in the weight throw in the NCAA Indoor Championships in March.

Abraham finished her career with eight U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors to go with USTFCCCA Metro Region Field Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 indoor season.

Abraham earned 11 all-New Jersey Athlete Conference honors in indoor and outdoor track and in field. She won six NJAC event titles, which earned her first-team honors. Abraham also was a three-time NJAC second-team selection and twice received an honorable mention. She was named NJAC Outstanding Field Athlete for the 2022 outdoor and 2022-23 indoor seasons.

Abraham also finished her career with school records in the indoor shot put (13.29) and weight throw (17.59).

This school year, Kass was named NJAC Rookie of the Year in cross country and outdoor track and field to go with USTFCCCA All-Region in all three seasons, with both track honors coming in the 800.

Kass was selected to the all-conference first team in the cross country and the outdoor seasons. She was also named second team in the indoor season and earned an honorable mention in the indoor and outdoor season in the 4x400 relay.

The freshman also won eight NJAC Rookie of the Week awards in the three sports.

In April, Kass broke the 12-year-old program record in the outdoor 800 (2:12.07).