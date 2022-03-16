Stockton's Scott Bittner, DJ Campbell, Kyion Flanders earn District 4 honors

On the strength of one of the best seasons in school history, the Stockton University men's basketball program received four honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) was chosen NABC District 4 Player of the Year and District 4 First Team.

Scott Bittner was selected NABC District 4 Coach of the Year and Kyion Flanders was tabbed for the NABC District 4 Second Team. These were the first NABC accolades for Stockton since 2016. Campbell and Flanders became the 20th and 21st Ospreys to earn NABC all-district honors.

Campbell, the NJAC Player of the Year and an NJAC First Team selection, is the first Osprey ever to be voted NABC District Player of the Year. He scored 618 total points, the second-highest season total in school history, and sank 93 three-pointers for the third-best season total ever at Stockton.

Campbell led the NJAC in scoring (19.9 ppg), tied for second in three-pointers (3.0/game) and finished third in three-point field goal percentage (.362), fourth in free throw percentage (.820), steals (2.2 spg) and minutes played (34.3 mpg), sixth in field goal percentage (.413) and tied for sixth in blocked shots (0.7 bpg).

Flanders, the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year and an NJAC First Team player, ranked fifth in the NJAC in steals (2.1 spg), seventh in minutes (31.3 mpg) and eighth in three-pointers (2.1/game). The guard averaged 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Ospreys.

Bittner helmed Stockton to a 26-5 overall record, tying the second-highest win total in the program's history. Under his direction, the Ospreys finished first in the NJAC during the regular season, then won Stockton's first NJAC championship since 2016 and won two NCAA Tournament games to reach the NCAA Sectionals (Sweet 16) for the first time since 2014.

Softball: The Ospreys lost two games on Tuesday in Leesburg, Florida. The Ospreys were no-hit by 25th-ranked Millikin University 10-0 in five innings. Stockton lost 6-3 to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in its second game.

Millikin pitcher Addison Sargent (5-0) no-hit the Ospreys with three walks and three strikeouts. Lexus Tennison went 2 for 3 with two runs and four RBIs for the Big Blue (11-2).

Jenna Patterson, Kayla Posten and Brianna Segnello each doubled for Stockton (4-4) in the second game. Patterson and Posten both went 2 for 3. Patterson doubled home Posten in the second inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by Brittany Rifenburg. Stockton had six hits. Wisconsin-La Crosse (7-3) led 6-2 after three innings.

