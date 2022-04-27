Stockton's Sarb Devi, Lily Muir named NJAC All-Conference

Stockton University women’s tennis teammates Sarb Devi and Lily Muir were named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference first-team singles Wednesday.

It was the second straight all-conference honor for Devi, an Absegami High School graduate. Muir earned the accolade for the first time in her career.

Muir and Devi, both sophomores, held the first two singles spots for the Ospreys. The pair led Stockton to a 4-2 record against conference opponents and the No. 3 seed in the NJAC Tournament. Stockton travels to second-seeded New Jersey City for the semifinals Wednesday.

This season, Devi went 4-2 in six NJAC matches at second singles. The Galloway resident was named NJAC Player of the Week on April 4. Devi won 10 singles matches this season. Muir went 3-3 in her six NJAC matches at first singles.

The Ospreys finished the regular season 11-3, tying the program's most wins in a season (they went 11-5 in the 2013-14 season).

Women's lacrosse: Rowan defeated visiting Stockton 20-13 on Tuesday in an NJAC game in Glassboro.

The Ospreys dropped to 9-6 overall and 3-2 in the conference. Rowan improved to 8-7 on the season and 4-1 NJAC.

Michelle Pascrell led Stockton with four goals and had one assist. Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional H.S.) scored the first two goals of her collegiate career, and Jennifer Toal and Allie Bremer each scored twice. Meghan Pellegrino (Mainland) had a game-high four ground balls. Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy), Kylie Evans and Casey Shultz each scored once.

Elise Cohan scored six to lead the Profs, and Ashley Lechliter had five goals and three assists. Julianna Corson scored three goals.

The Ospreys cut the lead to 9-6 at halftime, but Rowan had an 8-1 run in the third quarter.

Stockton will host Kean University at 2 p.m. Saturday to end the regular season. A win by the Ospreys or a loss by Montclair State in its game would give Stockton the No. 3 seed in the upcoming NJAC Tournament

Softball: The Ospreys split an NJAC doubleheader with host Rutgers-Camden on Tuesday, losing the second game 7-5 despite outhitting the Scarlet Raptors 13-4.

Stockton (21-15 overall and 8-8 NJAC) left 12 runners on base. At least one Stockton runner was left on base each inning, and the Ospreys left the bases loaded twice.

Rutgers-Camden (7-16 overall and 4-10 NJAC) scored two runs in the first inning and three in the second. Stockton scored two runs in the third inning to trail 5-4, but the Scarlet Raptors added a run in the fourth and another run in the sixth.

Stockton freshman Charli Czaczkowski went 4 for 4 with a run, and Megan Dignam was 2 for 2 with two walks and two RBIs. Lilly James went 2 for 4 with a sacrifice fly, and Megan Sears was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Gabrielle Barranger had an RBI single.

