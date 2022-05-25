Stockton's "Rocket League" team heading to Dallas for international competition

Stockton University's "Rocket League" esports team qualified for its first major international competition.
Stockton's team of Brian Busse, of Hazlet, Monmouth County, Trey Batson, of Manahawkin, and John Merendino, of Hauppauge, New York, will travel to Dallas for the Collegiate Rocket League 2022 World Championship held June 3-5.
The grand prize for the CRL World Championship is $20,000.
The trio placed second in the East Region in the Collegiate Rocket League Spring Playoffs in March and earned them a spot among the 16 teams from North America and Europe to compete next month.
Stockton will face the University Central Florida in the first round at 1 p.m. June 3. Each day will be streamed live on the official Rocket League Twitch channel.
The team also finished third at the national Collegiate Esports Commissioners Cup earlier this month in Atlanta after taking first in the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Rocket League online qualifier April 17. In March, the team won the national Eastern College Athletic Conference Hudson Valley Gamer Con.
"Rocket League," released in 2015, is an arcade-style soccer game played with rocket-powered cars.
