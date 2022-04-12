Stockton's Preston, Pascrell and Deworsop earn NJAC awards

Stockton University’s Lauren Preston, Michelle Pascrell and Emily Deworsop won New Jersey Athletic Conference honors for their performances last week, the league announced Monday.

Preston, a senior, was named NJAC Field Athlete of the Week for women’s track and field. Michelle Pascrell, also a senior, won the women’s lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week award. Emily Deworsop, a freshman, was selected for her first career NJAC women’s lacrosse Rookie of the Week award.

Preston earned her fourth career weekly honor, with one having been earned in indoor track and field. The senior topped a field of 11 in the women’s pole vault at the Osprey Open with a height of 3.66 meters.

That vault pushed Preston into a tie for 13th place in NCAA Division III this season and put her in first place in both the NJAC and the Metro Region. The victory was her third consecutive win to start the outdoor season.

Pascrell had a big week as she led the Ospreys to three straight wins. She scored 10 goals and had four assists for 14 points. The midfielder also led the Ospreys with 15 draw controls, tied for the team high with 10 ground balls and had four caused turnovers.

This season, Pascrell ranks third in the NJAC in goals (3.18 per game). She’s fourth in points (4.00 per game) and ground balls (3.73 per game) and fifth in draw controls (4.73 per game). The award was her second NJAC Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Deworsop scored three goals and had one assist for four points on the week. The freshman also had six draw controls, second on the team behind Pascrell, and scooped four ground balls. In 10 games this season, Deworsop has seven goals and two assists for nine points. She has 11 draw controls, 10 ground balls and three caused turnovers.

