Stockton's Poli, Swedlund, Horvath receive All-America honors

Stockton University men’s lacrosse players Dante Poli, Luc Swedlund and Tyler Horvath received United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association/Dynamic Division III All-America honors on Thursday. Poli, an attack, was selected a USILA/Dynamic All-America Second Team, and Swedlund and Horvath were both chosen Honorable Mention.

Poli, a junior, became the first Stockton player ever to be selected to one of the three USILA All-America teams that are above Honorable Mention. He, Swedlund and Horvath led the Ospreys to a 17-3 record and the program’s second Colonial States Athletic Conference championship, plus an NCAA Tournament win.

Swedlund, an attack was chosen USILA All-America Honorable Mention for the third time (2022, ‘21, ‘19). Horvath, a faceoff specialist, earned his first USILA All-America Honorable Mention award.

Poli ranks second in the nation in NCAA Division III in points per game (6.65). He tied for second in total points (133), was third in total assists (68) and eighth in assists per game (3.40). He set school records for points and assists in a season this spring. Poli is now third in Stockton history in career goals (154), assists (124) and points (278).

His 133 points tied for seventh highest in a season in Division III history. He added his first USILA All-America honor, and was the CSAC Player of the Year and CSAC First Team this season. He was chosen CSAC Player of the Week four times, and named to the USILA D3 Team of the Week once this spring.

Swedlund was fourth in the Division III in goals per game (4.30), tied for fourth in total goals (86) and tied for 18th in total points (101). The senior’s 86 goals were the second-best in program history, surpassed only his 100 goals in 2019. His 86 goals this season is tied for the 12th highest season total ever in Division III.

Swedlund finished his career ranked third all-time in Division III with 279 career goals and he tied for 20th in career points with 339. During the season, he became the first Stockton player to reach the 200-goal and 300-point marks.

Swedlund was chosen CSAC First Team, was named the CSAC championship MVP and CSAC Player of the Week once this season.

Horvath, a sophomore, ranks seventh in Division III in faceoff wins (287), 15th in ground balls (161) and 20th in faceoff winning percentage (.667). His 161 ground balls is the second-highest season total in Stockton history.

Horvath’s ability to win faceoffs, and the offensive prowess of Poli and Swedlund, helped the Ospreys become the second-highest scoring offense in Division III (20.20 goals per game) this season. He was voted CSAC First Team and named CSAC Defensive Player of the Week four times this season.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.