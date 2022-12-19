Stockton's Palumbo, Green and Drea named to All-ECAC teams

Stockton University's Alexandria Palumbo, Haley Green and Sophia Drea earned All-Eastern College Athletic Conference honors for the fall season Monday.

Palumbo, a sophomore, was selected to the All-ECAC Team in field hockey for the second year in a row. Green, a senior, was named to the All-ECAC Second Team in women’s volleyball. Drea, a sophomore, was chosen to the ECAC Second Team in women’s soccer.

The Eastern College Athletic Conference, in its 84th year, has more than 200 member schools from all three NCAA divisions. It sponsors tournaments and postseason honors for colleges in the Northeast region.

Palumbo received All-ECAC Team, New Jersey Athletic Conference First Team and National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region IV Second Team honors for the second straight year. She led the Ospreys with six goals, 14 points and six defensive saves. She tied for the conference lead in defensive saves, and her total was the second most in program history.

Green also received an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Honorable Mention. She was also selected to the AVCA All-Region 4 First Team, and the NJAC First Team. The senior was also a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honoree and a two-time NJAC Player of the Week.

Green led the NJAC in kills (3.67 per set), was second in points (3.91 per set) and fourth in hitting percentage (.280). She totaled double figures in kills in 23 matches and had nine kills four times.

Drea also made the NJAC Second Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV First Team nods. The defender helped the Ospreys to eight shutouts and a 1.29 goals-against average. She scored one goal, and her three assists tied for second on the team.