Stockton's NCAA tourney home game to be played at 4:30 p.m. Friday

Press staff reports
The Stockton University men’s basketball team's first-round NCAA tournament game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the school said Tuesday.
The start time is one hour later than the NCAA posted on its website when all the matchups were announced Monday.
The Ospreys (24-4) will face Wilson College (18-7), of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. At 1 p.m., Yeshiva (25-3) will face Johns Hopkins (22-3). The two winners will meet Saturday at Stockton for the right to advance in the Division III tournament.
Tickets for each game are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and children. Separate admission will be charged for each game.
Stockton, winner of eight straight games, earned an automatic bid by beating Rowan 95-91 in the championship game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday night.
Rowan received an at-large bid to the D-III tournament. The Profs (23-5) will play Susquehanna (23-4) at 5 p.m. Friday at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia.
The NCAA tournament consists of 64 teams, including 20 at-large selections. The tournament was not held the past two years due to the pandemic. Wisconsin-Oshkosh won the championship in 2019.
This year’s championship game is scheduled for March 19 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which also will host the semifinals.
PHOTOS Stockton beats Rowan for NJAC men's basketball championship
022822-pac-gal-stockton (106)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Stockton men's basketball team after NJAC tourney title
The Stockton University men's basketball team poses during its postgame celebration Saturday night. The Ospreys defeated Rowan 95-91 for the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament championship.
GUY GARGAN, STAFF WRITER
Stockton hoops photo for B1
Jonathan Azoroh dunks for the Stockton University men’s basketball team during its 95-91 win over Rowan on Saturday night.
Samantha Lynam/Stockton
Athletics, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (101)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (56)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
Stockton hoops photo for B4
The Stockton University men’s basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (87)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (43)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (11)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (55)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (13)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (72)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (17)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (22)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (40)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (45)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (52)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (66)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (26)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (24)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (20)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (79)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (108)
Stockton University players celebrate their New Jersey Athletic Conference men's basketball championship Saturday night after defeating Rowan 95-91 in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (126)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (32)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (104)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
Main Stockton hoops photo for B5
Jonathan Azoroh, with the ball, and DJ Campbell race upcourt in celebration as Stockton University clinches an NCAA Tournament berth with a win over Rowan on Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam/Stockton Athletics photos, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (64)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (74)
The Stockton University men's basketball team defeated Rowan 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night in Galloway Township.
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (15)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (118)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (34)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (95)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (33)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (54)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (49)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (19)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (77)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (62)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (14)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (9)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (50)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (73)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (16)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (78)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (46)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (23)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (94)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (4)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (92)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (59)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (100)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (25)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (75)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (99)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (3)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (42)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (97)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (114)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (81)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (47)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (128)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (88)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (116)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (36)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (7)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (35)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (86)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (111)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (68)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (113)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (90)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (103)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (6)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (110)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (91)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (89)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (119)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (71)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (31)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (120)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (83)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (29)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (37)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (10)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (67)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (109)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (122)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (115)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (107)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (93)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (82)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (65)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (48)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (76)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (8)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (105)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (5)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (112)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (1)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (69)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (21)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (44)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (80)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (125)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (28)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (121)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (70)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (2)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (85)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (27)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (18)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (117)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (12)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (58)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (61)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (41)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (63)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (102)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (124)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (84)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (51)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (127)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
Secondary Stockton hoops photo for B5
Ospreys coach Scott Bittner makes the last cuts to bring down the net during the celebration.
Samantha Lynam/Stockton Athletics, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (38)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (98)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (123)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (30)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (53)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
022822-pac-gal-stockton (39)
Samantha Lynam, Provided
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.