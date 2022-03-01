 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Stockton's NCAA tourney home game to be played at 4:30 p.m. Friday

  • 0

The Stockton University men’s basketball team's first-round NCAA tournament game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the school said Tuesday.

The start time is one hour later than the NCAA posted on its website when all the matchups were announced Monday.

The Ospreys (24-4) will face Wilson College (18-7), of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. At 1 p.m., Yeshiva (25-3) will face Johns Hopkins (22-3). The two winners will meet Saturday at Stockton for the right to advance in the Division III tournament.

Tickets for each game are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and children. Separate admission will be charged for each game.

Stockton, winner of eight straight games, earned an automatic bid by beating Rowan 95-91 in the championship game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday night.

Rowan received an at-large bid to the D-III tournament. The Profs (23-5) will play Susquehanna (23-4) at 5 p.m. Friday at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia. 

People are also reading…

The NCAA tournament consists of 64 teams, including 20 at-large selections. The tournament was not held the past two years due to the pandemic. Wisconsin-Oshkosh won the championship in 2019.

This year’s championship game is scheduled for March 19 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which also will host the semifinals.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News