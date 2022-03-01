Stockton's NCAA tourney home game to be played at 4:30 p.m. Friday

The Stockton University men’s basketball team's first-round NCAA tournament game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the school said Tuesday.

The start time is one hour later than the NCAA posted on its website when all the matchups were announced Monday.

The Ospreys (24-4) will face Wilson College (18-7), of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. At 1 p.m., Yeshiva (25-3) will face Johns Hopkins (22-3). The two winners will meet Saturday at Stockton for the right to advance in the Division III tournament.

Tickets for each game are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and children. Separate admission will be charged for each game.

Stockton, winner of eight straight games, earned an automatic bid by beating Rowan 95-91 in the championship game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday night.

Rowan received an at-large bid to the D-III tournament. The Profs (23-5) will play Susquehanna (23-4) at 5 p.m. Friday at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia.

The NCAA tournament consists of 64 teams, including 20 at-large selections. The tournament was not held the past two years due to the pandemic. Wisconsin-Oshkosh won the championship in 2019.

This year’s championship game is scheduled for March 19 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which also will host the semifinals.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

