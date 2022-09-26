Stockton's Molly Eng named NJAC Defensive Player of the Week in volleyball

Stockton University junior Molly Eng earned New Jersey Athletic Conference award Monday.

The junior players was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 19-25, the Ospreys announced. The award was the first weekly honor of Eng's career.

The defensive specialist totaled a team-high 78 digs (4.88 per set set) in four matches last week. She also dished 19 assists from her back row position to help Stockton win two of the four matches.

Eng scooped a career-high 25 digs against Rowan on Sept. 20 and 10 more in a sweep of New Jersey City on Sept. 22. The New Providence High School graduate finished the week with 21 digs against Arcadia and 22 against Drew on Saturday.

Eng began this week third in the NJAC with a team-best 4.18 digs per set to go with 61 assists and 15 aces. She has played in all 50 of the Ospreys' sets.

Stockton is 7-6 (1-1) heading into a home match against Montclair State on Tuesday night, the Ospreys' only match of the week.