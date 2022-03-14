Stockton's Mike Schiattarella throws 24th perfect game in NCAA D-III history

The Stockton University baseball team needed a lift after losing the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader 6-5 on Sunday to Western New England University in eight innings in Auburndale, Florida.

Stockton pitcher Mike Schiattarella came up with a flawless remedy.

Schiattarella, a 6-foot-2 right hander and a Southern Regional High School graduate, threw a perfect game with 14 strikeouts as the Ospreys beat Western New England 9-0 in the second game. Schiattarella struck out the first eight he faced and, strong at the end, six of the final nine.

It was the first perfect game in Stockton baseball history and only the 24th in the history of NCAA Division III.

“It felt good. I threw one in Little League, but I still can’t believe I threw one in college,” said Schiattarella, a 21-year-old junior from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, on Monday. “It felt good that I could perform for my team. The first few innings, we only had one run, so I couldn’t allow runs, but once we started scoring runs (five) in the fifth inning, it relieved a lot of pressure. My strategy was to just throw the ball like always, trying to get weak contact.”

Schiattarella got some help from first baseman John Perrino in the fourth inning.

“The ball was hit back to me, and I threw a little short (in the dirt) to first first, and he made a nice pick,” Schiattarella said.

More help came in the seventh when the first batter hit a short fly ball and center fielder Tucker Elder made a diving catch. Schiattarella said that he thought the ball was going to drop in for a hit. The junior right hander then struck out the final two batters.

Stockton coach Rich Gawlak played in three perfect games as a catcher in high school but had never coached for one.

“It was pretty special,” Gawlak said. “We had a tough loss in game one, and we felt going into the second game about having Mike up on the mound. He’s been off to a great start, and we felt like he’d give us a good chance to win. You never expect anybody to be perfect, but he did a good job of allowing our guys to have a little time to relax and settle in.”

Gawlak had other things to consider late in the game.

“You get nervous as a coach and you’re going through the season and we’re trying to watch our guys pitch-count-wise,” Gawlak said. “His pitch count was creeping up there. We were trying to have a plan of what to do if a guy gets on. But thankfully we didn’t have to worry about that. He gave us a scare in the top of the seventh. The first guy went to a three-ball count, but he pushed through it and got those last three outs to close it out.”

Schiattarella (2-1) tossed his third complete game of the season and lowered his ERA to 0.90. The junior has struck out 38 in 20 innings.

“Mike was pretty locked in, and I give him lot of credit for staying that way and not being affected by it,” Gawlak said.

Schiattarella said he was clocked at 87-88 mph early in the game and that a couple may have been 90. He got a lot of congratulatory texts afterward, including one from Tom Weber, his former pitching coach at Southern.

“I throw a fastball, changeup and slider. It felt amazing,” Schiattarella said. “My teammates were all excited, they were really happy for me. I was trying to be perfect. I was doing the best I could do. There’s not much better you can do in baseball.

“We have a long way to come, but I think we’ll show how good we are and how good we can be. I’ll try to get a few wins, throw to the best of my ability and throw strikes.”

Schiattarella got all the runs he needed in the bottom of the first inning as Perrino and Tommy Talbot both singled, and Perrino scored on an error to make it 1-0. The Ospreys got four hits and five runs in the fifth inning, the key hit being Talbot’s two-run double. Stockton added three runs in the sixth as Giovanni Sciarrotta, a Barnegat resident, Elder and Perrino each had RBIs.

Note: On Monday, the New Jersey Athletic Conference named Schiattarella its Pitcher of the Week.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.