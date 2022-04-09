Stockton's Mihlebach homers to win slugfest: Roundup

Stockton University’s Ryan Mihlebach hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Ospreys a 15-13 win over host New Jersey City in the first game of a New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday.

The score was tied at 12-12 when Mihlebach homered to left field.

The Ospreys had 16 hits, New Jersey City 18. Stockton improved to 11-12-1 (2-2).

Sam Nieves went 4 for 6 with a double and a homer for Stockton, and Dominic Meleo tripled. Freshman pitcher Dylan Sakele was the winner in relief.

Stockton men’s lacrosse: Luc Swedlund led with eight goals as the Ospreys (7-2) beat host Mary Washington 21-10 in a nonleague game.

Sean Haddock added five goals and Reegan Capozzoli had four. Stockton led 13-3 at halftime.

Stockton track and field: Stockton's Keith Holland won the men's pole vault Friday on the opening day of the Osprey Invitational in Galloway Township.

Holland cleared the bar at 4.55 meters.

Also for the Ospreys, Joseph Morales was third in the pole vault with a height of 4.10m, and Matthew Carter (Oakcrest) was fourth (3.95).

Stockton's Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township) finished second in the men's hammer throw with a toss of 57.04m.

Max Klenk placed fifth for the Ospreys in the men's decathlon with a score of 2,365.

Stockton alumnus Emily Higbee finished fifth in the women's hammer throw with a distance of 42.60m.

The Ospreys; Rodina Hewedy placed sixth in the women's javelin (31.07m).

Stockton teammates Khristina Washington (Hammonton) and Meredith O'Donnell tied for seventh in the triple jump, each with a distance of 10.26m.

