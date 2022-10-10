 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockton's Louer, Carbone and Hoenisch win NJAC honors

  • 0

Three Stockton University student-athletes — Kate Louer, a women’s volleyball player, and men’s soccer players Joseph Carbone and Aiden Hoenisch — received New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly awards Monday.

Louer, a freshman, was selected Rookie of the Week for the second straight week and the third time this season. Carbone was chosen the Offensive Player of the Week, and Hoenisch, a freshman, was selected the Rookie of the Week.

Louer finished second for the Ospreys with 30 kills and 20 digs as Stockton won all three of its matches last week. Stockton (11-6, 3-1) beat Ramapo College 3-0, Widener University 3-0 and the United States Merchant Marine Academy 3-1. Louer had seven aces on the week. She registered her third double-double of the year Oct. 5 with 12 kills and 10 digs against Widener.

Louer is sixth in the NJAC in kills on the season with 3.00 per set and seventh in points with 3.54 per set. The freshman is second for Stockton with 189 kills and 156 digs, and has 18 blocks and 23 aces. Louer has reached double figures in kills 12 times and digs six times.

People are also reading…

Carbone, a sophomore, led the Ospreys with two goals and an assist in a 5-1 over William Paterson University on Saturday. His goals and the assist all came within five minutes in the first half. Carbone has three goals and two assists for eight points on the year. He is tied for second on the team in goals and tied for third in points.

Hoenisch scored the winning goal with 6 minutes, 53 seconds left in a 1-0 win over Salisbury University on Oct. 5. He added a goal and an assist against William Paterson three days later.

Hoenisch leads Stockton with five goals and 12 points. His five goals are tied for third place in the conference. He is 2 for 2 in penalty kicks and has two game-winning goals.

+5 
Kate Louer headshot

Louer
+5 
Joseph Carbone headshot

Carbone

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
+5 
Aiden Hoenisch headshot

Hoenisch

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School football team regained the momentum in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 23-14 on Friday.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleveland Browns to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News