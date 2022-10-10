Stockton's Louer, Carbone and Hoenisch win NJAC honors

Three Stockton University student-athletes — Kate Louer, a women’s volleyball player, and men’s soccer players Joseph Carbone and Aiden Hoenisch — received New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly awards Monday.

Louer, a freshman, was selected Rookie of the Week for the second straight week and the third time this season. Carbone was chosen the Offensive Player of the Week, and Hoenisch, a freshman, was selected the Rookie of the Week.

Louer finished second for the Ospreys with 30 kills and 20 digs as Stockton won all three of its matches last week. Stockton (11-6, 3-1) beat Ramapo College 3-0, Widener University 3-0 and the United States Merchant Marine Academy 3-1. Louer had seven aces on the week. She registered her third double-double of the year Oct. 5 with 12 kills and 10 digs against Widener.

Louer is sixth in the NJAC in kills on the season with 3.00 per set and seventh in points with 3.54 per set. The freshman is second for Stockton with 189 kills and 156 digs, and has 18 blocks and 23 aces. Louer has reached double figures in kills 12 times and digs six times.

Carbone, a sophomore, led the Ospreys with two goals and an assist in a 5-1 over William Paterson University on Saturday. His goals and the assist all came within five minutes in the first half. Carbone has three goals and two assists for eight points on the year. He is tied for second on the team in goals and tied for third in points.

Hoenisch scored the winning goal with 6 minutes, 53 seconds left in a 1-0 win over Salisbury University on Oct. 5. He added a goal and an assist against William Paterson three days later.

Hoenisch leads Stockton with five goals and 12 points. His five goals are tied for third place in the conference. He is 2 for 2 in penalty kicks and has two game-winning goals.