Stockton's Knorr and Barkley finish cross country seasons at D-III Championships

Stockton University's Cooper Knorr and Jaelyn Barkley finished their seasons on Saturday afternoon at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships at Michigan State University.

The race took place at the Forest Acres Gulf Course and the course was covered in snow.

Knorr, a senior, finished the 8K race in 246th out of 294 competitors with a time of 27 minute, 5.4 seconds. When the race was at the 2-mile mark, Knorr was in 260th. He methodically moved his way up the field and was in 240th at the 6.3K mark before coming home in 246th.

Unfortunately, Barkley, a sophomore, didn't finish the women's race after she pulled a hamstring just 1 kilometer into the 6K race.

Knorr ended his Stockton career by becoming only the 10th men's cross country runner in school history to qualify for the national championships. Prior to this event, Knorr finished 10th in the Metro Regionals, which tied the best finish by a male runner in program history.

Barkley helped lead the women's team to a runner-up finish in the NJAC championships and third in the NCAA Regionals, which was the best result in the team's history.

Barkley was the third woman to ever represent Stockton at the NCAA Championships.