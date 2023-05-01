Another week of strong performances has earned Stockton University freshman baseball player Kevin Novobilsky the New Jersey Athletic Conference's Rookie of the Week award for the fourth time this season, the Ospreys announced Monday.

Novobilsky was recognized for his play during the week of April 24-30. In three games, he went 6 for 11 (.545), including two home runs, scored five runs and knocked in five, leading the Ospreys in all four categories. He extended his hitting streak to six games. His two home runs came Thursday against nationally ranked Rowan. It was the first multi-HR game of his career.

The freshman infielder from Ocean Township leads the Ospreys in batting average (.404), hits (63), homers (eight), runs (42) and RBIs (42). Novobilsky is the only player for Stockton to have started all 38 games so far this year. He also stands tied for first among Ospreys with 12 doubles.

Among NJAC players, Novobilsky is tied for fifth in home runs, seventh in hits and runs. He is eighth in RBIs, batting average and slugging percentage (.660) and 10th in on-base percentage (1.126).

The Ospreys will finish the regular season Tuesday with a doubleheader against Rutgers-Newark in Galloway Township.