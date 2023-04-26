Stockton University athletes Kevin Novobilsky and Jenna Crampton earned New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly awards Wednesday.
Novobilsky was named baseball's Rookie of Week, and Crampton was selected as softball’s Rookie Pitcher of the Week.
Last week, Novobilsky went 13 for 20 with six runs and three RBIs for the Ospreys. He had a career-high five hits against TCNJ on April 21. He leads the team with a .392 batting average. and has 58 hits, 38 runs, 37 RBIs and six home runs on the season.
Novobilsky is ranked sixth in the NJAC in homers, seventh in hits, eight in runs scored and ninth in RBIs.
Crampton pitched a combined 12 innings against Rowan and William Paterson. She struck out 10 and did not allow any earned runs. In game two of the William Paterson doubleheader, Crampton pitched her second career shutout and led her team to a 3-0 victory.
