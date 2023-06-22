Stockton University senior lacrosse player Kerstin Axe was named to the NCAA Division III Academic All-America women’s at-large third team.

The College Sports Communicators selects the teams, and the women’s at-large category includes multiple sports including lacrosse, field hockey, gymnastics, golf and ice hockey.

Axe graduated from Stockton in May with a 4.0 GPA and a bachelors degree in marine science. She is Stockton’s 19th Academic All-American. Her selection marked the fourth straight year and seventh in the last eight that Stockton had at least one Academic All-American.

Axe was a solid defender for the Ospreys and was a New Jersey Athletic Conference honorable mention. She helped Stockton (12-5) finish with its most victories since it won a school record 13 games in 2016. Axe finished with 29 ground balls, 14 caused turnovers and 14 draw controls. She helped anchor the defense to a 9.35 goals-against average.

She played in the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game on June 3 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Maryland.

Axe transferred to Stockton from St. Francis University (Pennsylvania), and started all 34 games in her two years as an Osprey. She finished her career 49 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers and 14 draw controls.