Stockton's Keith Holland chosen NJAC Field Athlete of the Week

Stockton University senior pole vaulter Keith Holland was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Holland received the weekly award for the second time this outdoor season and for the fourth time in his career.
Holland won the pole vault at the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Championships on Thursday with a height of 4.85 meters, equaling his second-best height of the season. His best vault of 4.90 tops the Atlantic Region this spring.
Holland will compete in NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. It will be his second straight appearance at the NCAA outdoor event. He tied for ninth place last year.
