Stockton University freshman Kayla Kass was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year in women’s outdoor track and field Thursday.

Kass became the second Osprey to receive honor. The freshman also was named NJAC Rookie of the Year in cross country in the fall.

On Thursday, she was also named to the NJAC first team for the 800-meter run. Kass, along with Emma Conroy, Emma Petrolia and Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township H.S.), also earned honorable mention honors in the 4x400 relay.

Winners in each event at the NJAC Championships last weekend earned first-team honors, and those who finished second made the second team.

Sixteen other athletes were named to the all-conference team, including Khristina Washington (Hammonton), Michaela Pomatto (EHT) and Megan Campanile (Southern Regional), who were all named to the NJAC first team. Washington earned the honor in the triple jump, Pomatto in the discus and Campanile in the javelin.

Kierstin Clem was named to the first team in the 10K.

At the NJAC championships, Washington won the triple jump (11.09m). Along with first team honors in that event, she was selected to the second team in the long jump after placing second with a leap of 5.34m.

Pomatto won the discus (29.58m). Campanile won the javelin (38.51m).

Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Township) was named to the second team in the high jump. Guinevere Kennedy (10K, Olivia Harris (3,000 steeplechase) and Madison Fey (pole vault) and Jessie Klenk (javelin) also earned second-team honors.

Alicia Klotz (pole vault) and Ashanae Morrison (triple jump) were named honorable mentions.