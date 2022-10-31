Stockton's Kayla Kass named NJAC Rookie of the Year in women's cross country

The New Jersey Athletic Conference named Stockton University freshman Kayla Kass its Rookie of the Year in women’s cross country Monday.

Jaelyn Barkley was chosen to first team, along with Kass. Cooper Knorr was selected to the men’s first team.

Barkley and Knorr each finished second in their respective NJAC Conference races Saturday at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.

The Stockton women finished second in the team scoring. The men’s team placed third in its race.

The all-NJAC teams are based on the individual finishes at the conference championships.

Jessie Klenk, a Stockton senior, and freshmen Olivia Horton (Southern Regional), Rachel Hayes and Guinevere Kennedy, all made the NJAC second team. Stockton’s six women’s all-conference honors were the most of any team at the NJAC Championships.

Erik Ackerman, a Stockton sophomore, made the men’s second team.

Kass finished fifth in the 6K women’s race in in 23 minutes, 12.4 seconds. Barkley was second in the race to lead the Ospreys in 22:53.0. Knorr finished second in the 8K men’s race in 25:17.4 and made the NJAC first team for the second time.

Klenk finished 11th in the women’s race in 23:41.5. Horton and Hayes placed 12th and 13th, respectively, and had the same time of 23:49.8. Kennedy, the fourth consecutive Stockton runner to cross the line, was 14th at 23:57.2. Barkley, Kass, Horton and Hayes each ran personal bests. Klenk was an NJAC first-team selection in 2020 and 2021.

Ackerman finished 14th in the men's race in 26:18.3.

The women’s team entered the NJAC Championships ranked fourth in the Metro Region by the United States Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches. The Ospreys were sixth in the men's rankings.

The Ospreys will compete at the NCAA Division III Regional Championships on Nov. 12 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.