Stockton's Kayla Kass earns second straight NJAC Rookie of the Week award

Stockton University freshman runner Kayla Kass was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in women's indoor track and field Monday, the second week in a row she's earned the award.

Kass was honored for her performance in two events, including her first career win, at the Seamus McElligott Invitational on Saturday at Haverford College.

Kass won the women’s 800-meter run in a field of 30 runners in 2 minutes, 22.22 seconds. She also combined with Lauren Maldonado and freshmen Emma Conroy and Emma Petrolia to finish fourth in the 4x400 relay in 4:20.94.

Kass is ranked second in the NJAC and fourth in the Metro Region in the 800 after her first two collegiate races at that distance. She also has run legs of the 4x400 at three meets and has run the mile once.

During the cross country season, Kass was chosen the NJAC Rookie of the Week four times and was named the conference Rookie of the Year. She was also an NJAC First Team selection.