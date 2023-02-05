Stockton University's Joseph Morales put together a winning effort for the men's track and field team Saturday at the Frank Colden Invitational at Ursinus College.

Morales won the pole vault with a mark of 4.4 meters. It was his second straight win in the event.

The women also competed. Madelyn Valasek was the Ospreys' top female finisher, placing third in the 3,000-meter run in 11 minutes, 0.44 seconds.

Kierstin Clem was fifth in the 5,000 (19.47.73), and Guinevere Kennedy was sixth (19:52.53).

Quamora Proctor (Barnegat H.S.) was seventh in the weight throw (12.54m), Meredith O'Donnell was seventh in the triple jump (9.9m), and Alicia Klotz placed eighth in the pole vault (2.75m).

In men's competition, Max Klenk was fourth in the pentathlon (2,073 points). Shane Moore, Ian Adjangba, Kevin Simpson and Breyon Mosley were fifth in the 4x200 relay (1:38.17). Luke McBrearty (Hammonton) finished eighth in the pole vault (3.95).

Stockton will next compete at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Big Apple Invitational at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.