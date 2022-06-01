Stockton's Jordan Nitti, Sam Nieves earn all-region honors

Stockton University baseball players Jordan Nitti and Sam Nieves were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-Region IV third team Wednesday.

The pair became the Ospreys' first all-region selections since 2011.

Nitti was the only player to start all 40 games for the Ospreys, who went 16-23-1. The freshman third baseman broke the 12-year-old school record for hits in a season (66) and led the team with a .379 batting average. Nitti was also tied for the team lead in RBIs (28), finished second in doubles (10) and runs (24).

Nitti was seventh in hits in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. He had two or more hits in 21 games. He added six stolen bases, one triple and one home run. He was named the NJAC Rookie of the Week once this season.

Nieves, who also was named to the NJAC first team, batted .328 and led the team in slugging percentage (.569), on-base plus slugging percentage (.992) and doubles (11). The sophomore utility player was a designated hitter in 12 games, played 10 at catcher and nine at second base.

Nieves finished second on the team in home runs (three) and tied for second in on-base percentage (.423), runs (27) and walks (19). He added 38 hits, 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases. Nieves tied for sixth in the NJAC in triples and ranked 10th in slugging percentage.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com

