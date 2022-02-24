 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY

Stockton's Jessie Klenk selected as NJAIAW Woman of the Year

Jessie Klenk action

Stockton University senior Jessie Klenk was selected as the NJAIAW Woman of the Year for the Ospreys.

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

The New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women selected Stockton University senior Jessie Klenk as the Woman of the Year. Klenk is a three-sport athlete, competing in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field.

The NJAIAW selects one female athlete from each high school and college, both two-year and four-year, in the state. The program recognizes the outstanding achievements of female collegiate athletes in New Jersey. 

Klenk is a two-time New Jersey Athletic Conference first-team runner in cross country. She is a 2021 US Track Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association all-region athlete and all-academic honoree.

The Sterling High School graduate finished second at the NJAC Cross Country Championships this past fall, and third when the conference meet was held in the Spring 2021 semester after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Klenk was named NJAC Runner of the Week once each in 2020 and 2021. She also was selected NJAC Rookie of the Week once as a freshman in 2018.

Overall, she has earned six NJAC all-conference accolades in track & field, including a first-team selection as the conference champion in the outdoor 1,500-meter run in 2021, and the indoor mile Monday.

She also earned a second-team selection in the distance medley relay at the NJAC Indoor Championships on Monday. 

Along with her success on the track, Klenk is a health science major and two-time NJAC all-academic honorable mention.

Jessie Klenk headshot

KLENK

Stockton University senior Jessie Klenk

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

