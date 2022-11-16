Stockton's Haley Green named AVCA All-America honorable mention

Stockton University senior Haley Green was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention Wednesday, becoming Stockton's 13th volleyball player to earn the honor.
The Ospreys had at least one player earn the honor for 12 straight seasons.
Green also earned All-Region IV and New Jersey Athletic Conference first team honors. She led the conference in in kills (3.67 per set) and finished second in points (3.91 per set) and fourth in hitting percentage (.280%).
The outside hitter also contributed defensively with 112 digs and 25 blocks.
Green successfully passed the ball on 90.9% of her 220 service receptions. She played in 28 of the Ospreys' 29 matches this season, reaching double figures in kills 23 times, including a career-high 19 twice this season.
Green was a two-time NJAC first team selection at Stockton. She finished her career with 772 kills, 237 digs and 80 blocks in 105 matches.
