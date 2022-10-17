Stockton's Green, Louer, Knorr, Kass win NJAC weekly awards

Stockton University volleyball players Haley Green and Kate Louer and cross country runners Cooper Knorr and Kayla Kass were New Jersey Athletic Conference award winners Monday.

Green, a senior, was chosen the NJAC Player of the Week in women’s volleyball for the first time. Louer, a freshman, was selected the NJAC Rookie of the Week in the sport for the third straight week and for the fourth time this season. Knorr, a senior, was chosen the NJAC Runner of the Week in men’s cross country. Kass, a freshman, received the women’s cross country Rookie of the Week award for the second time.

Green led Stockton (15-6) to four wins last week with 53 kills and a .271 hitting percentage, along with 16 digs and four blocks. The Ospreys have won eight straight matches. For the season, Green tops the conference in kills (3.84 per set) and has reached double figures in kills in 17 of her 20 matches. The senior is second in the NJAC in hitting percentage (.300) and points per set (4.09).

Louer had 50 kills, 21 digs, four blocks and five aces on the week. She’s fifth in the conference with 3.10 kills per set and has reached double-digit totals in kills in 16 of her 21 matches. She’s sixth in the NJAC in points with 3.65 per set.

Knorr finished 10th among 309 runners in 25 minutes, 8.8 seconds in the 8K men’s race Saturday at the Interregional Border Battle at Rowan University. He was the top NJAC finisher in the race and led Stockton to a 17th-place finish in a field of 36 teams from five NCAA regions. It was his third career NJAC weekly honor.

Kass placed 49th among 308 runners in 23:42.9 and was second for Stockton in the 6K women’s race at the Interregional Border Battle. She helped the Ospreys to a seventh-place finish among 35 teams.