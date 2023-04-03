Stockton University freshmen Aubrey Giordano and Megan Campanile earned Rookie of the Week awards from the New Jersey Athletic Conference on Monday. Giordano is a women’s lacrosse player, and Campanile, a Southern Regional High School graduate, is a women’s track and field athlete.

Giordano was chosen the NJAC Rookie of the Week for the third time after scoring seven goals against Moravian in the Ospreys’ only game last week. It was the third time she has scored seven goals in a game, tied for the Stockton record. Giordano is third in the NJAC in goals (3.96 per game) and points (4.00 per game). She leads Stockton with 34 goals, and has six assists for 40 points.

Campanile received the Rookie of the Week award for the first time after helping the Ospreys to a first-place finish in the Ramapo Open on the weekend. She won the javelin by more than 14 feet in a field of 22 with a throw of 38.53 meters (126 feet, 5 inches). The toss was the best in the conference so far this season and it’s ranked 18th in NCAA Division III.