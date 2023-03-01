Stockton University's Shahyan Abraham and Emma Petrolia won New Jersey Athletic Conference major awards Tuesday for their performances this indoor track and field season.

Abraham was named the women's Outstanding Field Athlete of the Year. Petrolia was named the Rookie of the Year, the first Stockton athlete to win that award in women's indoor track. Twelve other Ospreys also earned all-conference honors based on their performances at the recent NJAC Championships at which Stockton finished runner-up for the first time since 2008.

Abraham, a senior from Orange, Essex County, was first-team all-conference in the weight throw (17.59 meters) and the shot put (13.29m). She broke the NJAC meet record and the Stockton record in the weight throw and a school record in the shot put. The eighth Osprey to earn the NJAC Outstanding Field Athlete award, Abraham has three times this season been named the conference's Field Athlete of the Week. She also recently was honored by the New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women as its Stockton Woman of the Year.

Petrolia, a freshman from New Milford, Bergen County, won the triple jump at the NJAC Championships with a personal-best of 11.08 to earn the first all-conference honor of her career. Petrolia won a Rookie of the Week award during the season and received an all-NJAC honorable mention as a member of the Ospreys' 4x400 relay team that ran a school-record 3:59.23.

Also earning all-NJAC first-team status for the first time were Madison Fey and Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Township H.S.). Fey won the pole vault (3.05m); Vervier was first in the high jump (1.60m).

Several Ospreys made the all-NJAC second team and/or received honorable mentions. Kayla Kass, a freshman, made the second team in the 800 (2:18.46) and received an honorable mention in the 4x400 relay. Khristina Washington (Hammonton) made the second team in the triple jump (10.70m) and earned an honorable mention in the long jump (5.10m). Madelyn Valasek made the second team in the 3,000 (10:50.53).

Earning second-team status for their runner-up finish in the distance medley (13:03.36) were Jessie Klenk, Meredith O'Donnell, Rachel Hayes and Jaelyn Barkley.

Other Ospreys earning honorable mentions: Susann Foley in the high jump (1.57m), plus the record-setting 4x400 relay team of Emma Conroy, Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township), Petrolia and Kass.