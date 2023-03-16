Stockton University men's basketball standout DJ Campbell was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches District IV second team. Campbell graduated from Vineland High School.

Last year, the junior was named an NABC All-American and District IV first team and the District IV Player of the Year. On Tuesday, Campbell was selected to the D3hoops.com All-Region IV second team.

This season, Campbell was the leading scorer for the Ospreys (24-6), who reached the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season.

Campbell finished the season ranked in the top 20 in D-III in in four categories — eighth in 3-pointers (84), ninth in 3-point attempts (232), 10th in field-goal attempts (450) and 18th in free throws (132).

Campbell finished second in the New Jersey Athletic Conference in scoring (18.7 points per game), free-throw percentage (.852%), three-point field goal percentage (.362%) and three-pointers (2.8 per game).

Campbell was third in minutes (33.4 per game), tied for third in steals (2.1 per game) and seventh in blocked shots (0.7 per game). His 562 points and 84 three-pointers this season were both the fifth highest in program history. He became the third Osprey to reach 1,500 career points, making him the third all-time scorer at Stockton with 1,630 points.

Men's lacrosse: Dante Poli scored three goals and had two assists but the Ospreys lost 15-11 to Swarthmore on Wednesday. Poli added three ground balls.

Stockton (5-2) led 7-5 at halftime. Swarthmore outscored the Ospreys 7-1 in the third quarter.

Sean Haddock had six ground balls and scored two for the Ospreys. Ryan Anderson, Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City), Reegan Capozzoli, Luc Swedlund, Connor Albrecht, David Jagiello each scored once.

Colin Bernstein made 16 saves.

Women's tennis: Sarb Devi (Absegami) and Lily Muir won first doubles 8-2 to lead Stockton to a 5-54 victory over Principia.

The Ospreys improved to 5-1.

Carlee Cristella and Kierstyn Fenimore won third doubles 8-0. In singles, Cristella won fifth singles 6-1, 6-0. Fenimore won sixth singles 6-2, 6-0. Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) won third singles 6-3. 6-3.